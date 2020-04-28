FIFA 21 Star Heads: Player faces that need improving for PS5 & Xbox Series X
Sony’s new console gives EA the chance to enhance their graphics, but which players need an update?
New consoles are coming, meaning that annual games will face a big change when they arrive.
Expect considerable graphics improvements, but what difference to player faces will be incredibly interesting.
“Star Heads” as they’re known in the FIFA series, split opinion.
Some are very realistic, others aren’t. So who needs an improvement for FIFA 21?
Cristiano Ronaldo
What we would do to see CR7 rocking a man-bun on FIFA 21. Despite being the second-highest rated player on the game, Ronaldo hasn’t got an update to his hairstyle.
Outrageous, we know! Fingers crossed EA makes it happen in time for the new console.
Alejandro Gomez
The little Argentine Alejandro Gomez has been a favourite on FIFA for years now, however his real-life ability is only just coming to the fore.
Gomez is the orchestrator of the goal-happy Atalanta frontline and deserves his player likeness on FIFA 21.
Frenkie De Jong
If a massive summer transfer to Barcelona can’t get you a star head what will?!
Dutch star Frenkie De Jong still has a generic player face despite being one of the world’s top talents. Surely, we will see a fresh new face for him on PS5.
Kostas Manolas
FIFA owes Kostas Manolas after the debacle of his Ultimate Team card earlier in the season.
The Greek defender is one of the best centre backs to use on the game and it is only right that he gets his full player likeness when FIFA 21 is released.
Pizzi
Benfica star Pizzi’s 14 goals and eight assists this season have shot him into the realms of world class.
A big summer move could increase his chances of getting a new player face, although we think he should get one anyway!
Josip Ilicic
Atalanta love goals, and so does Josip Ilicic. The big Slovenian international scored all four goals in their Champions League tie against Valencia and has 15 goals in Serie A too!
Three TOTW cards this season show just how good this man has been.
Sander Berge
A newcomer to the Premier League, Sheffield United broke their transfer record for the fifth time this season to land Sander Berge from KRC Genk.
The Blades have enjoyed a superb season and their marquee signing deserves his real face in the game.
Reece James
A breakthrough season for Reece James has seen him make 17 Premier League appearances this season.
One of many Chelsea players with a bright future ahead of him, don’t be surprised to see him in Gareth Southgate’s England squad before the Euros next summer.
Mason Greenwood
Another of England’s most exciting talents. Mason Greenwood has scored 12 goals for United this season and he is still just 18!
Come on FIFA, get this man a player likeness.
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has become a key part of their first team under Mikel Arteta.
Saka has made the left back position his own as Arsenal have gone eight games unbeaten in the Premier League.
PES 2020 Player Faces
The argument over which game, FIFA 20 or PES 2020 has better graphics is too close to call.
Some players look better one game than the other.
PES 2020 has had an eye for detail, brinign in CR7’s new top-knot, and updating Neymar twice – first with his pink hair and then with his shaved head.
This is an area FIFA can improve, with many stories of player’s hairstyles not being changed for years.
