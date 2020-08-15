FIFA 21: Soundtrack – Release Date, Wishlist, Rumours Predictions & more

They are the songs that you will be listening to throughout the FIFA year, but what does EA have in store?

FIFA 21 is fast approaching and that means one thing… another year of catchy songs to fill yet another soundtrack!

The EA Sports title has had some classic soundtracks down the years and we’re sure the 2021 edition will be no different!

Release Date

There is no confirmed date for when the FIFA 21 Soundtrack will be announced.

However working off past titles, we anticipate it will be towards the back end of August or early September, allowing fans enough time to slap together a Spotify playlist to learn the tunes before the game hits the shelves.

Prediction

Trying to predict the exact songs that will feature on the soundtrack is a near-impossible job.

But again, going off past titles, we think we’ve got a fair idea of what we can expect from EA.

Indie/Indie Rock has been a mainstay in FIFA soundtracks for years, and as always, there should be a wave of international talent featuring, both established and up-and-coming!

Early tracks revealed?

The full list is yet to be confirmed, but have we had a sneak preview of what’s to come?

Twitter user @FIFA21BetaLeak shared what they claim to be the confirmed FIFA 21 Soundtrack so far, linking to a Spotify playlist which contained the songs from the likes of Mac Miller, Stormzy and Aitch.

LEAKED! Could these be the tracks we see in FIFA 21?

Here is the leaked list in full:

Beginning by LA Priest

Bad Habits by Madame Gandhi

Stop this Flame – Celeste

Turn Up The Bass (Julian Jumpin Perez Jumpin Mix) by Tyree Cooper

Exit Sign by Kah-Lo

Ay Caramba by Stay Flee Get Lizzy, Fredo and Young T & Bugsey

Broken Love by Quarantino

Little Man – Extreme Works by Sia

Morrow by 070 Shake

Offence by Little Simz

The Function by Dai Burger

Win by Koder

Hmmm by TrueMendous

Synthfly by Cut ‘n’ Paste

Daddy’s Groove by Borracho

Live this Wild by Lil Mosey

Be Sharp Say Nowt by Patrick Topping

Pop Boy by Stormzy feat Aitch

The Riddle by Gigi D’Agostino

Heartbeat by DOU12E

Baiana by Bakermat

Listen to Their No by Underworld

The Difference by Flume, Toro Y Moi

Hypnagogic by Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris

Blue World by Mac Miller

There are some big names in and amongst that 25-track list, spanning from countries all over the world as EA look set to maintain their international vibe from FIFA 20!

FIFA to return to its roots?

As good as that list is, it still feels as though it is missing something.

FIFA have had some absolute classics over the years – Imagine Dragon’s ‘On Top of the World’ and Two Door Cinema Clubs ‘Sleeps Alone’ spring to mind – and it is those classic indie tunes that fail to make an appearance thus far.

TUNES! There was some belters on FIFA 20!

‘Come Down’ by Apre was a real fan favourite in FIFA 20 and we are hoping for plenty more of those songs to hum along to whilst scrolling through the Ultimate Team home page in FIFA 21!

