FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: What will heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua be rated after his shock VOLTA inclusion?

No doubt he will be physically excellent, but just how good will AJ be when the game comes out?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 25, 2020
anthony joshua fifa 21 ratings

British boxing star Anthony Joshua will feature on FIFA 21 after EA revealed the new ‘Groundbreakers’ coming to VOLTA Football.

We don’t know what the heavyweight champion’s ratings will be, but AJ is certainly confident in his abilities! Check out more below.

AJ’s Predictions

Anthony Joshua has great belief in his own ability, judging by his prediction for his FIFA 21 ratings!

anthony joshua instagram fifa 21
STRENGTH! We know what AJ thinks his ratings should be

The boxing superstar showcased his talents with a series of clips on his Instagram account, and he looks handy!

Whether he receives the 110 Physicality rating we are not so sure, although he is certain to give Adebayo Akinfenwa a challenge for strongest on the game.

anthony joshua concept fifa 21
CONCEPT! If Joshua has his way he could receive these ratings

His ratings across the board are very high, and if he gets his wish then he will be a very handy player indeed!

RealSport’s Predictions

While we think AJ will certainly have a high rating in the game, it may not be as high as he wants it!

His ratings will need to be high or no one will want to use him, so his physical and defensive ratings are likely to be his strongest.

anthony joshua concept fifa 21 2
ARM WRESTLE? Will AJ take Akinfenwa’s crown as strongest player on FIFA 21

We think that he will be a defender, so his weakest attribute could be his shooting.

In the clips he posted on social media, his first touch looks pretty good so we could see him with decent Ball Control.

VOLTA Groundbreakers

Real-life celebs such Anthony Joshua and DJ Diplo will be appearing in FIFA 21 thanks to Volta.

Titled Groundbreakers, they join Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kaka and Kylian Mbappe, with more celebs and ballers set to join after the game’s release.

fifa-21-volta-groundbreakers
SUPERSTARS! Stars from in and out of the world of football will come together in VOLTA

The official EA press release reads these players “will all be accessible as -avatars to fans in VOLTA FOOTBALL”- so yes, get ready to move AJ’s 6’6″ 238 lbs frame across the small-sided pitch!

