FIFA 21 Ratings: Top Female Players Announced – Rapinoe, Bronze, Kerr & more

Women’s football will be back in FIFA 21, and there are some very decent looking players!

Women’s football returns in FIFA 21.

The women’s game has been going from strength to strength in recent times. Here are the best of the best in the upcoming EA title.

Megan Rapinoe (93 OVR)

She’s one of the most influential women within football, and she’s the top-rated player on FIFA 21.

The winger is a born leader on the pitch, captaining both her club and country, and will be simply incredible in FIFA 21 with her 93 rating.

Samantha Kerr (92 OVR)

Closely following Rapinoe in the ratings is Australian striker, Samantha Kerr.

The Aussie forward joined WSL side Chelsea in 2019, playing just four times before Coronavirus cut the season short. She’ll be one of – if not the best – in front of goal in FIFA 21.

Wendie Renard (92 OVR)

Looking towards the back line now, and the top-rated female defender in FIFA 21 is Wendie Renard.

Renard captained Lyon to yet another Champions League title in 2020, a true great of the women’s game.

Vivianne Miedema (OVR 91)

Back to forwards now and it’s a 91 OVR for Arsenal striker, Vivianne Miedema.

The Dutch international certainly knows where the back of the net is, having average a goal a game during her three years in North London!

Amandine Henry (OVR 91)

Another member of that incredible Lyon side and the top-rated CDM in FIFA 21, Amandine Henry.

The French holding midfielder has been captain of the national side since 2017, having made 83 appearances for Les Bleus.

Dzsenifer Marozsán (OVR 91)

Yet another national team captain who features at the top of the women’s ratings in FIFA 21 is German midfielder, Dzsenifer Marozsán.

A versatile midfielder, Marozsan should see a host of consistently high ratings in FIFA 21.

Lucy Bronze (90 OVR)

The top-rated player form the Lionesses’.

Lucy Bronze is back in Manchester for the upcoming campaign as she rejoins Manchester City after a successful spell at Lyon. She’ll be quite the fullback on FIFA 21.

Eugénie Le Sommer (OVR 90)

Another goal machine that features at the top of the ratings is Lyon forward, Eugénie Le Sommer.

Le Sommer scored the opener for her side in their 3-1 WCL final win over Wolfsburg back in August, and she’ll be scoring plenty in FIFA 21.

Caroline Graham Hansen (OVR 90)

She feels like she’s been around the women’s game forever, so it’s crazy to think that Hansen is still just 25-years-old!

The Norwegian has settled well into life at Barcelona, scoring 7 goals in her opening 13 games. She’ll be a handful on FIFA 21.

Tobin Heath (OVR 90)

The final name in the top 10 is US Women legend Tobin Heath!

The Manchester United forward has made over 160 appearances for her national side, scoring 33 goals. A 90 OVR is more than fair.

Best of the Rest

Alex Morgan (OVR 90)

Lieke Martens (89 OVR)

Almuth Schult (89 OVR)

Christine Sinclair (89 OVR)

Julie Ertz (88 OVR)

