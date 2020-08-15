[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: RB Leipzig – Gulacsi, Sabitzer & more

How will the relative new boys fair without top goalscorer Timo Werner after the German forward’s move?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Aug 15, 2020
FIFA 21 RB Leipzig Ratings

A young and exciting team, RB Leipzig are sure to be popular on Career Mode.

Julian Nagelsmann recently became the youngest manager to reach the Champions League semi-finals, but what will his charges be rated on FIFA 21?

Contents hide
1 Peter Gulacsi (OVR 85 → 85)
2 Marcel Sabitzer (OVR 81 → 83)
3 Emil Forsberg (OVR 82 → 82)
4 Dayot Upamecano (OVR 77 → 81)
5 Lukas Klostermann (OVR 79 → 81)
6 Marcel Halstenberg (OVR 80 → 81)
7 Yussuf Poulsen (OVR 81 → 81)
8 Konrad Laimer (OVR 77 → 80)
9 Christopher Nkunku (OVR 77 → 80)
10 Dani Olmo (OVR 79 → 80)

Peter Gulacsi (OVR 85 → 85)

peter gulacsi fifa 20

The former Liverpool stopper has become one of the best in the Bundesliga.

Peter Gulacsi struggled for minutes during his time in England. However, he is RB Leipzig’s number one and kept ten clean sheets in the league this season.

Marcel Sabitzer (OVR 81 → 83)

marcel sabitzer fifa 21 1

RB Leipzig’s second top scorer.

Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has scored 16 goals in all competitions, only Chelsea new boy Timo Werner has more this season.

Emil Forsberg (OVR 82 → 82)

emil forsberg fifa 21 1

One of the older statesmen in the Leipzig squad.

The Swedish maestro is in double figures for goals this season and is one of the top players at the club.

Dayot Upamecano (OVR 77 → 81)

dayot upamecano fifa 21

A wanted man in Europe.

Dayot Upamecano’s impressive display against Atletico Madrid has only increased his value in the current transfer market. A future star.

Lukas Klostermann (OVR 79 → 81)

lukas klostermann fifa 21 1

Versatile and reliable, Lukas Klostermann is a key man for RB Leipzig.

Capable of playing in central defence and on the right, Klostermann possesses all the attributes of a modern defender.

Marcel Halstenberg (OVR 80 → 81)

marcel halstenberg fifa 21

Marcel Halstenberg was central to Leipzig’s excellent defensive record this season.

Similar to Klostermann, Halstenberg can play both full back and centrally. The German has scored three and assisted three this season.

Yussuf Poulsen (OVR 81 → 81)

yussuf poulsen fifa 21

The giant Danish forward is certainly a handful!

Yussuf Poulsen only has five goals this season, but his 13 assists show his value to Nagelsmann’s side.

Konrad Laimer (OVR 77 → 80)

konrad laimer fifa 21

The midfield engine room.

23-year-old Konrad Laimer possesses bags of energy in midfield. Laimer has also provided seven assists showing he is more than just a workhorse.

Christopher Nkunku (OVR 77 → 80)

christopher nkunku fifa 21

Leipzig’s creator-in-chief.

Former PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku has 16 assists so far this season. Just 22-years-old, Nkunku is quickly becoming one of the Bundesliga’s brightest talents.

Dani Olmo (OVR 79 → 80)

dani olmo fifa 21

Leipzig’s January signing Dani Olmo is already looking like a bargain!

The 22-year-old Spanish international already has three Bundesliga goals, and there is definitely more to come.

