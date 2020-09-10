[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Ratings – Joao Felix Rating Confirmed

A second FIFA Next star has revealed their overall, with a slight improvement from last season.

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 10, 2020
fifa 21 felix

The official FIFA 21 ratings are being revealed today, and we have some confirmed ratings already.

Theo Hernandez confirmed his rating this morning, and now Joao Felix has got in on the act!

Joao Felix – OVR 81

After signing for over £100 million, Atletico Madrid may have expected more than six goals this season.

However, Joao Felix is still just 20 years old and has a big future ahead of him.

Felix has seen a slight improvement to his 80 OVR on FIFA 20, rising to 81 OVR for next season.

Could we see the best from the young Portuguese star in 2020/21?

Ratings

Felix offers a balanced approach in attack, with decent pace, shooting and dribbling stats.

There are no standout attributes, but his 83 Dribbling will be his highest stat on FIFA 21.

joao felix fifa 21 ratings reveal

81 Pace and 81 Shooting make him a threat around box as he will be able to find that yard of space to get his shot away.

A rating of 69 Physical means he won’t be easy to knock off the ball either!

