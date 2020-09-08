BREAKING* FIFA 21 Ratings – COUNTDOWN, Reveal Time, Top 100, Ratings Collective & more

The new game is just around the corner, and we are about to find out who the best player will be!

Ratings are one of the most anticipated aspects of any new FIFA game, and the FIFA 21 ratings are soon to be revealed

Check out below for all the latest information.

Latest News – Ratings Reveal Announced

EA has dropped a huge date for your diaries!

On Thursday, 10 September at 4pm we will see the official FIFA 21 ratings for the first time!

Keep tabs on this page for all the details on the FIFA 21 Ratings reveal.

Ratings Collective

Is this a new format for the ratings reveal?

The teaser contains a number of FIFA 21 Ambassadors, but do they have something up their sleeve for the ratings reveal?

SOMETHING NEW! What is the Ratings Collective

Cover Star Kylian Mbappe obviously features heavily, but the keener eyed observers will see Phil Foden and Mason Mount too!

Could we be seeing a shift from the usual Top 100 and instead be focusing on the next generation of stars?

Confirmed Ratings?

If you look closely, it appears that some ratings have already been revealed!

We managed to get a good look at three players which you can see below.

Steven Bergwijn – 83

Rodrygo – 79

Mason Mount – 80

It also looks like Phil Foden and Theo Hernandez’s ratings could have been revealed too, with @FUT21News claiming they know the ratings.

Phil Foden – 79

Theo Hernandez – 80

Breakout Seasons?

Another tweet from EA hints at a theme we could see in the FIFA 21 ratings reveal.

The tweet reads “Breakout Season Incoming, what should Sergino Dest be rated in FIFA 21?”

BREAKTHROUGH! Dest is one of a number of young stars set to be involved in the reveal

With the likes of Dest as well as the other FIFA Next stars featuring heavily in the build up to the ratings, we expect them all to be involved.

Below are the players we expect to see in the FIFA 21 Ratings reveal:

Kylian Mbappe

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Erling Haaland

Joao Felix

Steven Bergwijn

Martin Odegaard

Theo Hernandez

Mason Mount

Phil Foden

Rodrygo

Who will be FIFA 21’s best?

Will we see someone new at the top of the pile?

Robert Lewandowski and Kevin De Bruyne have both enjoyed superb seasons, could one of them take Lionel Messi’s crown?

We think Messi will continue his reign at the top, but the gap could become narrower on FIFA 21.

Check out our ratings predictions here.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21’s Gameplay