FIFA 21 Ratings: Career Mode Hidden Gems – Cirkin, Leyva, Ruiz-Atil & more

Signing youngsters is always exciting, but who are the top teenagers to watch out for this year?

EA are continuing to unveil the official player ratings ahead of FIFA 21, and now it is the turn of some of the top youngsters the game has to offer.

Check out some of the best hidden gems on FIFA 21 Career Mode below.

Dennis Cirkin (OVR 61)

Yet to make his senior debut, Spurs youngster Dennis Cirkin won’t be a name many have heard of just yet.

However, this could change on FIFA 21 as the Spurs teenager is one of the most promising young players on Career Mode.

Danny Leyva (OVR 56)

Just 17-years-old, Danny Leyva is certainly a name to remember.

The Seattle Sounders midfielder is also a future star on FIFA 21 Career Mode, so keep your eye out for him!

Kays Ruiz-Atil (OVR 60)

A Ligue 1 debut could be a sign of things to come for Kays Ruiz-Atil.

One of PSG’s brightest prospects, Ruiz-Atil is certainly a youngster to keep tabs on for FIFA 21 Career Mode.

