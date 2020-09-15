FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Passers – De Bruyne, Kroos, Messi & more

Whether its retaining possession or unlocking the opposition defence, these players are the pass masters.

Another ratings reveal! This time it is the best passers available on FIFA 21.

Whether you love a deep-lying playmaker or dynamic number ten, check out the best options for you below.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91)

THE pass master.

Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne has the lot when it comes to passing. No wonder he has a 93 Passing stat on FIFA 21 after his record-equaling season.

Toni Kroos (OVR 88)

One of the game’s top midfielders for nearly a decade.

From the World Cup to the Champions League, Toni Kroos has won it all. Real Madrid’s playmaker boasts 91 Passing on FIFA 21 putting him among the best.

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

There is nothing Lionel Messi can’t do.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

With the most goals and assists in La Liga, it comes as no surprise to see Messi receive a massive 91 Passing stat on FIFA 21.

Dani Parejo (OVR 85)

Another top passer from La Liga.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Five-Star Skillers

Villareal have got an absolute bargain with Dani Parejo. The Spanish midfielder boasts 90 Passing on FIFA 21 and is one of the best in the game.

Christian Eriksen (OVR 85)

There are rumours circulating that Christian Eriksen could be leaving Inter having only signed in January.

Whatever happens, Eriksen remains one of the top playmakers in Europe, something shown by his 88 Passing on FIFA 21.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Under-21 XI