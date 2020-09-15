[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Passers – De Bruyne, Kroos, Messi & more

Whether its retaining possession or unlocking the opposition defence, these players are the pass masters.

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 15, 2020
fifa 21 best passers kroos

Another ratings reveal! This time it is the best passers available on FIFA 21.

Whether you love a deep-lying playmaker or dynamic number ten, check out the best options for you below.

Contents hide
1 Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91)
2 Toni Kroos (OVR 88)
3 Lionel Messi (OVR 93)
4 Dani Parejo (OVR 85)
5 Christian Eriksen (OVR 85)

PRE ORDER FIFA 21

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91)

Kevin De Bruyne FIFA 21

THE pass master.

Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne has the lot when it comes to passing. No wonder he has a 93 Passing stat on FIFA 21 after his record-equaling season.

Toni Kroos (OVR 88)

Kroos

One of the game’s top midfielders for nearly a decade.

From the World Cup to the Champions League, Toni Kroos has won it all. Real Madrid’s playmaker boasts 91 Passing on FIFA 21 putting him among the best.

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

Messi FIFA 21 379x500 1

There is nothing Lionel Messi can’t do.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

With the most goals and assists in La Liga, it comes as no surprise to see Messi receive a massive 91 Passing stat on FIFA 21.

PRE ORDER FIFA 21

Dani Parejo (OVR 85)

dani parejo fifa 21 1

Another top passer from La Liga.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Five-Star Skillers

Villareal have got an absolute bargain with Dani Parejo. The Spanish midfielder boasts 90 Passing on FIFA 21 and is one of the best in the game.

Christian Eriksen (OVR 85)

Eriksen FIFA 21

There are rumours circulating that Christian Eriksen could be leaving Inter having only signed in January.

Whatever happens, Eriksen remains one of the top playmakers in Europe, something shown by his 88 Passing on FIFA 21.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Under-21 XI

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon