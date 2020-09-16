[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Dribblers – Messi, Neymar, Hazard & more

A list dominated by wingers, but who will defenders least want to face running at them on the new game?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 16, 2020
neymar fifa 21 best dribblers

We have seen the Best Five-Star Skillers that FIFA 21 has to offer, and now it is time for the best dribblers on the game.

Check out below the top 20 dribblers on FIFA 21.

Contents hide
1 Lionel Messi (OVR 93)
2 Neymar Jr (OVR 91)
3 Eden Hazard (OVR 88)
4 Bernardo Silva (OVR 87)
5 Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)
6 Paulo Dybala (OVR 88)
7 Jadon Sancho (OVR 87)
8 Lorenzo Insigne (OVR 95)
9 Best of the Rest

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

Messi FIFA 21 379x500 1

Surprise surprise, Lionel Messi is the best dribbler on FIFA 21.

With 95 Dribbling, Messi will be dancing past defenders for at least another season.

Neymar Jr (OVR 91)

Neymar Jr FIFA 21 379x500 1

Where does Neymar Jr rank among the best players in the world?

Not only does Neymar Jr have 94 Dribbling, he also has five-star-skills too to really dazzle his opposite man.

Eden Hazard (OVR 88)

Hazard FIFA 21

Despite a drop to his overall, Eden Hazard is still right up there in terms of dribbling skills.

The Belgian’s 92 Dribbling ranks him as the third best dribbler on FIFA 21.

Bernardo Silva (OVR 87)

bernardo silva fifa 21

Not the fastest player on this list, Bernardo Silva is almost impossible to tackle!

With such quick feet and 92 Dribbling, Silva’s close control means the ball barely leaves his foot.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

FIFA 21 Kylian Mbappe 379x500 1

What a player Kylian Mbappe will be on FIFA 21!

Five-star skills, blistering pace and 91 Dribbling make for a terrifying all-round attacking threat.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 88)

Dybala 1

There is a Juventus star next on the list… and it isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo!

Argentine maestro Paulo Dybala’s 91 Dribbling puts him among the top 10 dribblers on FIFA 21.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 87)

Sancho 1 386x500 1

Much has been made of Jadon Sancho’s FIFA 21 ratings.

A substantial increase to his OVR but a significant drop to his pace have baffled most of us. Nevertheless, Sancho’s 91 Dribbling is top-class.

Lorenzo Insigne (OVR 95)

Insigne

Italian winger Lorenzo Insigne is certainly one to keep an eye on this season.

Napoli will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing season, and captain Insigne will hope to inspire them to success. Insigne’s 91 Dribbling puts him equal best dribbler in Serie A.

Best of the Rest

  • Sadio Mane – 90 Dribbling
  • Mohamed Salah – 90 Dribbling
  • Raheem Sterling – 90 Dribbling
  • Roberto Firmino – 90 Dribbling
  • Marco Verratti – 90 Dribbling
  • Riyad Mahrez – 90 Dribbling
  • Thiago – 90 Dribbling
  • Douglas Costa – 90 Dribbling
  • Cristiano Ronadlo – 89 Dribbling
  • Dries Mertens – 89 Dribbling
  • Isco – 89 Dribbling
  • Philippe Coutinho – 88 Dribbling

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

