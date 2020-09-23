[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: Bayern Munich receive mass downgrades despite Champions League win

The German champions enjoyed a superb season, but EA don’t seem to think according to their new ratings!

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 23, 2020
bayern fifa 21 ratings

Bayern won everything in sight last year, and look to have started where they left off after hammering Schalke 8-0.

However, their ratings on FIFA 21 have taken a hit! Check out more below.

Of the 20 regular first team in the 2019/20 season, exactly half have received a downgrade to their OVR!

On the flip side, just six players have improved on the new game despite Bayern’s excellence.

Upgrades

Six first team players have received upgrades on the new game. Unsurprisingly, Canadian star Alphonso Davies has got a massive +9 boost to the 72 OVR he had on FIFA 20.

FIFA 21 Alphonso Davies rating
SPEEDSTER! Davies got one of the biggest upgrades on FIFA 21

Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and Benjamin Pavard are the next biggest movers. All three players have seen their overall increase by +2.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and flying winger Serge Gnabry have both improved by +1, although Gnabry’s pace has dropped -8 to just 82!

Gnabry FIFA 21 379x500 1
SLOW AND STEADY! Okay Gnabry is not slow, but he no longer boasts the blistering 90 Pace from FIFA 20

One player who we think should have improved is Thomas Muller. The German star provided …..

Downgrades

Of the ten first team players to receive downgrades, two of them are no longer at the club.

Liverpool new boy Thiago and Philippe Coutinho have dropped to 85 OVR and 83 OVR respectively, showing huge drops to their ratings!

Thiago 2
SUPER SIGNING! Thiago will be a hit at Liverpool, but his 85 OVR has certainly raised eyebrows

Coutinho scored 11 goals and provided nine assists across all competitions, so a drop of -3 to his ratings seems harsh!

Corentin Tolisso and Javi Martinez have both seen their ratings drop -3, while Jerome Boateng, Ivan Perisic and Lucas Hernandez have all dropped -2.

Defenders David Alaba, Niklas Sule and Alvaro Odriozola have all dropped -1 on FIFA 21.

David Alaba FIFA 21
MIND THE GAP! Alaba’s shift to CB has seen his OVR decrease

Summer signing Leroy Sane has also seen his OVR drop from 86 to 85, although injury prevented him from playing for almost a year.

New Ratings

Bayern SquadFIFA 20FIFA 21Difference
A. Davies7281+9
R. Lewandowski8991+2
J. Kimmich8688+2
B. Pavard7981+2
M. Neuer8889+1
S. Gnabry8485+1
T. Muller86860
L. Goretzka84840
K. Coman84840
S. Ulreich79790
L. Sane8685-1
D. Alaba8584-1
N. Sule8584-1
A. Odriozola8079-1
Thiago*8785-2
J. Boateng8482-2
L. Hernandez8482-2
I. Perisic8482-2
P. Coutinho*8683-3
J. Martinez8481-3
C. Tolisso8380-3
* = no longer at Bayern

