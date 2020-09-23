FIFA 21 Ratings: Bayern Munich receive mass downgrades despite Champions League win
The German champions enjoyed a superb season, but EA don’t seem to think according to their new ratings!
Bayern won everything in sight last year, and look to have started where they left off after hammering Schalke 8-0.
However, their ratings on FIFA 21 have taken a hit! Check out more below.
Of the 20 regular first team in the 2019/20 season, exactly half have received a downgrade to their OVR!
On the flip side, just six players have improved on the new game despite Bayern’s excellence.
Upgrades
Six first team players have received upgrades on the new game. Unsurprisingly, Canadian star Alphonso Davies has got a massive +9 boost to the 72 OVR he had on FIFA 20.
Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and Benjamin Pavard are the next biggest movers. All three players have seen their overall increase by +2.
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and flying winger Serge Gnabry have both improved by +1, although Gnabry’s pace has dropped -8 to just 82!
One player who we think should have improved is Thomas Muller. The German star provided …..
Downgrades
Of the ten first team players to receive downgrades, two of them are no longer at the club.
Liverpool new boy Thiago and Philippe Coutinho have dropped to 85 OVR and 83 OVR respectively, showing huge drops to their ratings!
Coutinho scored 11 goals and provided nine assists across all competitions, so a drop of -3 to his ratings seems harsh!
Corentin Tolisso and Javi Martinez have both seen their ratings drop -3, while Jerome Boateng, Ivan Perisic and Lucas Hernandez have all dropped -2.
Defenders David Alaba, Niklas Sule and Alvaro Odriozola have all dropped -1 on FIFA 21.
Summer signing Leroy Sane has also seen his OVR drop from 86 to 85, although injury prevented him from playing for almost a year.
New Ratings
|Bayern Squad
|FIFA 20
|FIFA 21
|Difference
|A. Davies
|72
|81
|+9
|R. Lewandowski
|89
|91
|+2
|J. Kimmich
|86
|88
|+2
|B. Pavard
|79
|81
|+2
|M. Neuer
|88
|89
|+1
|S. Gnabry
|84
|85
|+1
|T. Muller
|86
|86
|0
|L. Goretzka
|84
|84
|0
|K. Coman
|84
|84
|0
|S. Ulreich
|79
|79
|0
|L. Sane
|86
|85
|-1
|D. Alaba
|85
|84
|-1
|N. Sule
|85
|84
|-1
|A. Odriozola
|80
|79
|-1
|Thiago*
|87
|85
|-2
|J. Boateng
|84
|82
|-2
|L. Hernandez
|84
|82
|-2
|I. Perisic
|84
|82
|-2
|P. Coutinho*
|86
|83
|-3
|J. Martinez
|84
|81
|-3
|C. Tolisso
|83
|80
|-3
