FIFA 21 Premier League POTM Prediction: Vardy, Calvert-Lewin, Son & more

Here are the favourites to win the Player of the Month award for September in England’s top flight.

With FIFA 21 just around the corner, we’ve gathered a list of the top contenders for the first Premier League POTM award.

Jamie Vardy

Vardy has made an excellent start to the 2020/21 season, scoring 5 goals in 3 games, as Leicester sit top of the table after defeating Pep’s Manchester City.

Vardy’s POTM card could potentially be rated 90 OVR – a pretty frightening prospect for defenders in FUT 21!

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin has repaid Carlo Ancelotti’s faith in him by making an outstanding start to the season, scoring 5 goals in just 3 games.

Everton’s main man is a strong contender for the Premier League POTM award, as they are one of only three teams to win all of their games so far this campaign.

Son Heung-Min

Son scored four goals as Tottenham earned their first Premier League win of the season with an emphatic 5-2 result at Southampton.

For this incredible performance alone, Son must be a Premier League POTM contender.

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez has made an instant impact in the Premier League, picking up one goal, one assist, and two man of the match performances already.

James has also created the most chances of any Premier League player so far this season.

Emiliano Martinez

Emi Martinez has started life at Villa superbly, keeping two clean sheets in two games, and saving a penalty in the process.

Martinez is proving to be a bargain at £20m, as Aston Villa make a dream start to the 2020/21 season!

