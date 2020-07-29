FIFA 21: Save £15 on your pre-order via Top Cashback!

If FIFA 21 seems a bit too expensive, here’s our guide on how to get £15 back from your pre-order!

The release of FIFA 21 is slowly creeping upon us, with EA finally releasing an official trailer and announcing Mbappe as the cover star.

While FIFA won’t cost as much as 2K’s NBA 2K21 does, the price is still pretty steep. With games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Squadrons and Marvel’s Avengers releasing in the same period, you’ll need to save every penny you can.

Luckily, we’ve found this amazing deal that will net you a cool £15 off FIFA 21 pre-orders. Here’s how it works.

Get £15 back on your FIFA pre-order

We’ve partnered with TopCashback to offer our readers £15 back on any game you want to buy, including FIFA pre-orders!

To redeem this offer, our chums at TopCashback have put together a handy guide:

Sign up to TopCashback through this link Search for the gaming retailer that you wish to purchase FIFA 21 through Click from the retailer’s TopCashback page to the retailer’s own website Make a purchase as normal (the minimum spend to activate the deal is £15) Once the cashback from the retailer goes through, you’ll see it pop up in your TopCashback account!

This deal is available to ALL new TopCashback customers, and will expire on 31 October 2020 at 23:59!

FIFA 21 Pre-order Guide

Now that you’re getting £15 back on your pre-order, here’s an in-depth look at what each edition will include.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition – £54.99

Mbappe was hit with the FIFA cover curse, getting injured just days after the cover’s reveal.

Aside from the base game, if you pre-order FIFA 21’s Standard Edition, you’ll receive:

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs (1 per week for 3 weeks)

Cover Star Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 Champions Edition – £79.99

For £79.99, you’ll get 3 days Early Access to FIFA 21 alongside:

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition – £89.99

FIFA’s most expensive version, the Ultimate Edition, also includes 3 days of Early Access, alongside the following bonuses if you order by 14 August:

Limited-time bonus — An untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch item.

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

All versions of FIFA 21 for the Xbox One and PS4 offer Dual Entitlement, too. This means you’ll get a free FIFA 21 update if you transfer over to the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 when they launch later this year!

