FIFA 21 Pre-Order Countdown – Expiry Date, Ultimate Team Bonuses, Guide, Price & more

Time is running out to earn yourself an all-new Ones to Watch card for FUT 21, find out how to here.

The excitement for FIFA 21 is building as EA release more and more details on their new game.

If you are an Ultimate Team fan, you need to check out these pre-order bonuses.

Time is running out to bag yourself a Ones to Watch (OTW) card on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Pre-Order the Ultimate Edition here before Friday, 14 August to guarantee yourself a brand-new OTW card!

Ones to Watch

EA have announced that Timo Werner will be a Ones to Watch on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

But there is limited time to earn yourself an untradeable OTW for FUT 21.

HOTSHOT! Could Werner be the man to lead the line for your Ultimate Team

Werner is the only OTW officially announced so far.

Check out who we think could be part of the Ones to Watch here.

Pre-order FIFA 21 now for 3-days Early Access!

If you pre-order the Ultimate Edition not only will you get a OTW card, but you’ll also receive your copy three days early on Tuesday 6 October!

The Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME now for £89.99 (UK Only) or from Amazon for £89.99 / $99.99 (International) and is packed with extras.

Along with three days early access you get:

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

There is also a limited time bonus on Steam for PC players that gives you an untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch item.

