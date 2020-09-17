FIFA 21 Ones to Watch: Gareth Bale – OVR, attributes, Tottenham line-up & more

With the Welshman set to return to former club Spurs, we take a look at Bale’s attributes in the new game.

With Bale set to arrive in London in the coming days to finalise a return move to Spurs, we take an in depth look at his FIFA 21 attributes.

Gareth Bale (OVR 83)

Having only started 12 matches in La Liga last season, Bale struggled to find his form, hence his return of just two league goals in the 2019/20 campaign.

However, the Welshman could see his career revived upon his return to Tottenham.

With the backing of manager José Mourinho, who has openly showed his appreciation for the winger, and Spurs fans fully behind him, Bale could once again light up the Premier League.

Could the 31 year old Champions League winner return to the Premier League and better his 2012/13 21 goal season?

In depth look at Bale’s attributes in FIFA 21

Will Bale have a place in your Premier League XI?

We don’t yet know Bale’s in-game stats, but we can have a look at his OVR attributes.

The Welshman’s FIFA 21 card boasts an impressive 88 pace along with 80 dribbling, both attributes a winger must have in order to succeed in FIFA.

84 shooting will be useful when cutting inside off the right hand side of attack onto his preferred left foot.

Bale is known for his vicious shots from range, so expect to see a high long shots rating for the winger in the new game.

Tottenham line-up in FIFA 21

Gareth Bale will now, once again, strong link to fellow Spurs players in Ultimate Team.

England captain Harry Kane would feed off Bale’s crosses from the byline in FIFA 21, as he possesses 94 finishing and 93 positioning.

Son could complete a frightening front three for Spurs in FUT 21, with 90 long shots, 4 star skill moves and a 5 star weak foot!

