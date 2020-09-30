BREAKING* FIFA 21: La Liga POTM September nominees announced! – Suarez, Aspas, Fati & more

It’s the first player of the month award of the new season, but who will you be choosing?

The La Liga season is back, and now we have our first bunch of contenders for the first player of the month award of the season.

As was the case in FIFA 20, you’ll be able to vote for your winner from the list of nominees below.

Here is your shortlist in full.

Luis Suarez

He’s not been in Madrid long, but he’s started the campaign like a house on fire!

The Uruguayan has already picked up two goals and an assist for his new club and, as the highest-rated of this month nominees, he’s sure to be amongst the favourites for the award.

Iago Aspas

A familiar face when it comes to goals in La Liga, the Celta Vigo striker has been in and amongst them in September.

Three goals in as many games puts Aspas amongst the frontrunners early in the hunt for the Golden Boot.

Sergio Canales

An ever present in the Spanish top flight, the Real Betis winger has also enjoyed a fast start to the season.

He’s picked up two assists for his side, who sit in third place in the standings through their opening four games.

Mikel Merino

Another man who has been picking up the assists in September is Sociedad’s Mikel Merino.

The Spanish striker picked up a pair of assists this month, helping his side to seven points out of a possible twelve.

Jose Morales

His side may have only played two games so far this season, but Jose Morales has got off to a flier!

Three goals and an assist for the Spaniard, whose side split their opening two games, with a win and a loss.

Ansu Fati

Barcelona have some building to do this season after capitulating at the end of the last, but youngster Ansu Fati is still in and among the headlines.

The Catalonian side have only played one game this season, but Fati grabbed two goals on the way to an opening day three points.

Luis Milla

The final name in the running for the first award of the season is Granada defensive midfielder, Luis Milla.

He’s not known for his goalscoring attributes, but he helped himself to one in the opening day win over Athletic Bilbao, as his side sit fourth early in the La Liga season.

How to Vote

If you wish to cast your vote for your September POTM, you can do so via EA’s site here.

