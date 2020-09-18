BREAKING* FIFA 21: ICONs Ratings REVEALED – Cantona, Eto’o, Cole & more

EA has revealed the Base, Mid and Prime ratings for their new legends and they’re looking seriously good!

Whilst EA revealed the 11 new ICONs arriving in FIFA 21 a fair while back, we now know their official ratings!

Keep reading as we bring you the Base, Mid and Prime ratings for each of the new legends.

Eric Cantona (OVR 88 – 90 – 93)

RETURN OF THE KING: Cantona is back and he looks better than ever!

After the FIFA 21 trailer featured Eric Cantona as the narrator, it’s no surprise this man is back in the game.

Cantona comes in with some unreal stats – any of his Base, Mid or Prime cards will take your team to the next level.

Ashley Cole (OVR 85 – 87 – 89)

ARSEN- SORRY, CHELSEA LEGEND: This isn’t one for you, Arsenal fans

Ashley Cole’s 20-year career spanned over three continents as the Englishman accumulated 16 trophies!

However, with Andrew Robertson coming into FIFA 21 with an 87 OVR rating, some Chelsea fans might be a little disappointed at Cole’s cards…

Petr Cech (OVR 86 – 88 – 91)

SAFE HANDS: It’ll take some shot to beat this man

Put simply, Petr Cech is one of the best goalkeepers to have graced football.

His 91 overall Prime card is reflective of this and his Prime Moments card could come in with some unreal stats!

Samuel Eto’o (OVR 87 – 90 – 92)

PROLIFIC: This guy will be deadly in front of goal

Samuel Eto’o has played for some of Europe’s elite, including Barcelona, Inter and Chelsea.

Eto’o’s blistering pace has been reflected in all three of his ICON cards and his finishing is just as deadly.

Fernando Torres (OVR 85 – 88 – 91)

EL NINO: Fernando Torres has penty of pace and finishing ability alike

Fernando Torres’ form may have waivered at Chelsea, but it was his performances at Liverpool that put him on the map.

With 93 pace and 90 finishing for his Prime card, what more could you want from a striker?

Philipp Lahm (OVR 87 – 89 – 91)

GERMAN EFFICIENCY: Philipp Lahm will run a tight ship in defence

Philipp Lahm has been deployed as either a full back or midfielder over his career and has been just as successful in both roles.

His ICON cards reflect this, with his positions varying from right back, to defensive midfield and finally to right back.

Ferenc Puskas (OVR 89 – 92 – 94)

ONE AND ONLY: With the prestigious award named after him, think of the goals he’ll score on FUT

You probably recognise Puskas from the prestigious award given to the best goal each year.

Therefore it’s no surprise that Puskas’ shooting comes in at a whopping 96 on his Prime card.

Bastian Schweinsteiger (OVR 87 – 89 – 91)

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Schweinsteiger could make the perfect teammate for Lahm on your FUT

Another German legend to get an ICONs card, Bastian Schweinsteiger could make the perfect teammate for Philipp Lahm.

The German’s Prime card has some seriously strong stats and is ready to dominate your mdifield.

Davor Suker (OVR 85 – 87 – 90)

YOU CAN’T SEE ME: It looks like we’re still waiting on in-game footage of Suker

Davor Suker is Croatia’s all-time top scorer with 45 goals for his country.

His 91 dribbling and 91 shooting mean his Prime card might even surpass this goal tally for your team.

Nemanja Vidic (OVR 85 – 88 – 90)

WELL ‘ARD: Vidic has got to be one of the hardest men to play in the Premier League

Nemanja Vidic captained Manchester United to five Premier League titles and a Champions League.

His 90-rated Prime card will make the perfect defensive partner for Rio Ferdinand’s ICON card.

Xavi (OVR 88 – 90 – 93)

MIDFIELD MAESTRO: Xavi’s set of ICON cards are seriosuly good

Xavi was part of a legendary Barcelona team, so his inclusion amongst the new ICON cards is well deserved.

With ratings of 88, 90 and 93 overall, the Spaniard has some very strong cards – we can’t wait to see his Prime Moments!

