FIFA 21: How much will it cost, pre-order, release date, delayed & more

The next instalment of EA’s popular title will arrive later this year, but how much will it set you back?

Coronavirus has put the world on lockdown meaning football has come to a halt.

Luckily, EA is set to release the next instalment of FIFA later this year, which could go some way to filling the football-shaped hole in our lives.

Keep reading as we outline how much FIFA 21 will cost, pre-order details and more.

EA often release their football title on the last Friday of September – therefore, expect FIFA 21 on Friday, 25 September 2020.

How much is FIFA 21?

According to fifplay, FIFA 21 will cost $59.99 (standard edition), $79.99 (Champions Edition) and $99.99 (Ultimate Edition).

The special and ultimate editions include a load of extra content, such as free FUT packs and special player picks.

Early access

Those who are members of EA Access will get eight hours of gameplay available around two weeks before the game comes out.

This should be around Friday, 11 September 2020.

COVER STAR: Could Mbappe feature as FIFA 21’s cover star?

Pre-order

If you pre-order one of the superior editions of the game (see below) you will be available to get full access to FIFA 21 from Tuesday, 22 September 2020 – three days before release.

Delay

With uncertainty across the globe, there is a chance EA decide to delay the release of FIFA 21 due to Coronavirus.

There has been no announcement so far, but they could opt to follow Resident Evil’s digital-only lead if the pandemic continues.

