FIFA 21: Get a Head Start in Ultimate Team – Objectives, SBCs, Rewards & more

EA’s latest promo ‘Pre-Season’ gives you the chance to get your team underway for next year already!

The latest promo on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team offers you the chance to earn rewards ahead of FIFA 21 in October.

This is an exciting opportunity to get ahead of your rivals and begin assembling your Ultimate Team.

How does it work?

During Pre-Season, select Objectives and SBCs will unlock rewards for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The rewards for FUT 21 include packs, player-loan items and consumables as well as in-game vanity items.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Any rewards earned during Pre-Season must be redeemed by logging in to FUT 21 by Monday, 23 November 2020.

What rewards are available?

For the first two and a half weeks of Pre-Season there are a number of items up for grabs.

Unfortunately, there are no packs or players to be won just yet, but there is still plenty to help you get started.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21

Check out below the full list of rewards so far.

Full Rewards Breakdown

2 x Coin boosts (5 games x 500 coins)

FUT 20 Icon Home Kit

FUT 20 Future Stars Kit

Anchor Chemistry Style

Engine Chemistry Style

Wishlist

We would love to see some of the new signings become available to earn ahead of FIFA 21.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Career Mode – Everything we know so far

Chelsea new boy Hakim Ziyech has already been made available in his new colours on FUT 20, but we want more!

NEW ARRIVAL! Ziyech is already available with his new club on FUT 20

An SBC to earn a high-rated Ziyech would be great, even if it means we get his basic card on loan at the start of FUT 21.

Could this be how the player-loan items work? We shall have to wait and see.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings Predictions – Will Messi & Ronaldo’s dominance end?