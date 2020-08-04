FIFA 21 Gameplay: Pitch Notes – Player Personality, Agile Dribbling, Fundamentals, Smoother Encounters & more

We have our first look at what FIFA 21 is going to look like in-game, here is everything you need to know!

The FIFA 21 Gameplay trailer is here, and there is plenty to get stuck into?

EA have released a full set of pitch-notes which goes into detail about all the new changes that we can expect in the upcoming title.

Here is the most important things that you need to know!

Player Personality

FIFA tends to get more realistic each year, and that trend is set to follow suit in FIFA 21 with the introduction of player-specific personality traits.

For instance, Kevin De Bruyne is well known for his incredible range of passing. Rather than just focusing on a short or through ball, EA have added extra attributes in order to ensure his in-game play reflects what he does on the pitch in real life.

As per EA’s pitch notes: “For example, in the past, a through pass used the Short or Long Passing attribute to determine quality. However, in FIFA 21, a through pass is a mix of Short/Long Passing, Vision and Composure attributes.”

Agile Dribbling

For those of you who like to run at your opposition and take them on one-on-one, the new agile dribbling feature should be music to your ears.

By using the jockey mechanic, EA are looking to create a dribbling system that’s “more explosive, agile, and fluid, while still ensuring it remains similar to what is seen on the real life pitch.”

Its intention is to allow you to quickly move the ball from side to side in order to get away from your marker. This means that those players with fast footwork will be able to create space more effectively than ever before.

Creative Runs

FIFA 21 will also give you the ability to control what your players do off the ball more effectively than in previous titles.

There is a range of new off the ball commands that you can assign to your players in order to create space.

As per EA’s pitch notes, these are as follows:

Directed Runs – You can now take full 360 control over the direction of the runs of your teammates by flicking the Right Stick after triggering a run (L1/LB then flick Right Stick), or after calling a teammate short (R1/RB then flick Right Stick)

Directed Pass And Go – Decide where your teammate makes their run after a pass by immediately flicking the Right Stick in the desired direction. This feature works with any type of pass; Ground Pass, Lob Pass, Through Ball, and even Crosses (Ground Pass example: X/A then flick Right Stick).

Player Lock – Press in both sticks (L3/LSB+R3/RSB) at the same time to lock to your current player when in attack. When you’re locked to a player and pass the ball, the CPU AI will then take control of the on-ball player allowing you to move your off-ball player and ask for a pass back in a better position.

Positioning Personality

This is another big addition. In FIFA 21, those players who are more tactically aware will have a bigger impact in-game.

The AI will be able to position themselves more effectively in order to have the desired impact. For instance, Virgil van Dijk is known for his ability to block the ball with his body, expect to see him throwing himself in front of goal-bound efforts in FIFA 21.

Smoother Encounters

Now this is something we needed to see. The addition of new, smoother encounters will help to improve the way players interact physically with one another.

This will prevent the mass number of unnecessary collisions that we have seen in FIFA’s past and will again help to improve the reality of the EA title.

Headers

FIFA have admitted that they nerfed the ability to score headed goals in FIFA 20. But that changes in FIFA 21.

Manual Heading has been added into he game in order to “improve the viability of scoring with headers, whilst keeping a skill gap in the game.”

This means that heading won’t be assisted at all, meaning that you are in charge of the aim and the power in order to give you full control on where you want your header to end up.

This will take some getting used to, but if you can perfect it, we could see those target-man style strikers return to the forefront once more!

Defending

Another area that will be enhanced by the new Player Personality features is defending.

As mentioned earlier with regards to passing, more attributes will be taken into account when defending in order to create a hyper-realistic scenario.

“For example, when performing a standing tackle we will now use a combination of the Standing Tackle, Defensive Awareness and Aggression attributes.”

There have also been amendments to Shoulder Charges and Seal Outs in order to make both more effective and realistic.

Blocking

We will see a completely new blocking system on FIFA 21.

EA has re-written the blocking system and have added it to the Controlled Tackling technology.

This should make blocking more reliable and increase the effectiveness of shot-blocks.

Blocking will also be affected by the attributes of the individual player and Positioning Personality too.

Passing

Understanding space appears to be a key area for EA this year.

Through Passing has been given a complete overhaul, with three further elements introduced.

Pass Openness and Pass Complexity will create new ways to find a way through your opponent.

With new pass trajectories available, there will also be semi-assisted through balls to find the best pass for your teammate.

Crossing

Crossing was largely ineffective on FIFA 20, but EA have remodelled it for the new game.

Per EA’s Pitch Notes, there are a number of new crossing trajectories in FIFA 21:

Whipped Cross – (R1/RB + L1/LB + ⬜/X) – Inspired by Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, these fast and dangerous crosses travel through the box and are perfect for a teammate to just ‘put their head in the way’.

– (R1/RB + L1/LB + ⬜/X) – Inspired by Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, these fast and dangerous crosses travel through the box and are perfect for a teammate to just ‘put their head in the way’. Driven Cross – (R1/RB + ⬜/X) – Similar to whipped crosses, this cross is fast and dangerous, but tends to travel at waist height, being ideal for a volley or shot.

– (R1/RB + ⬜/X) – Similar to whipped crosses, this cross is fast and dangerous, but tends to travel at waist height, being ideal for a volley or shot. Ground Driven Cross – (R1/RB + ⬜/X then ⬜/X ) – An extremely fast cross that travels on the ground.

Assisted Crossing will now be the default setting for FIFA 21, and it will work in the same way as Semi-Assisted Crossing has in the past.

Semi-Assisted Crossing will now be more in line with other semi-assisted settings, with more manual control over your cross.

Animation Fluidity

EA have improved their animations which will allow for “faster transitions which support a more fluid and responsive experience, especially in passing, shooting, ball control, dribbling, and player movement.”



Player Personality will also affect reaction times more, with great players having faster reaction times.