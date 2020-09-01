FIFA 21 Future Stars: Weston McKennie – Ratings, Potential, Ultimate Team, Career Mode & more

He’s the first American to ever sign for the Old Lady, but how will he shape up on FIFA 21?

Andrea Pirlo’s managerial career is a go!

The Italian has added another central midfielder to his squad in the form of American youngster Weston McKennie.

Here is how we see the 22-year-old shaping up on FIFA 21!

Rating – 77 OVR

It’s a big move for McKennie – who joins on a season-long loan from parent club Schalke – and he’ll be eager to impress!

The American was a 76 OVR at the start of FIFA 20. He earned himself one inform card as well as being a part of the FIFA 20 Future Stars promo on Ultimate Team.

UPGRADE? McKennie should be in line for a small upgrade on FIFA 21.

We think he’ll receive a small upgrade to a 77 OVR at the beginning of FIFA 21.

Potential – 86 OVR

After a couple of successful seasons in the Bundesliga, it’s clear to see that Weston McKennie is a very promising young talent.

He may not grab tonnes of goals or assists, but the American does the nitty gritty stuff as well as anyone else and will be an invaluable member of that Juventus squad in the upcoming season.

And at just 22 years of age, McKennie has plenty of room for development and, under a midfield genius like Pirlo, he should be alright!

Ultimate Team

McKennie isn’t going to be an end game player for any seasoned Ultimate Team veterans, but he’ll do a job for those starter squads!

As we’ve already mentioned, he was a member of the Future Stars promo on FIFA 20. Could he make it back to back appearances in FIFA 21?

OTW? He could be quite the investment on FIFA 21!

There is also the potential for a One to Watch appearance. He would be one of the cheaper members of the promo should he feature. A worthwhile investment?

Career Mode

Now with the potential to grow significantly, many FIFA players will be keen to add McKennie to their Career Mode roster.

Signing him in the first season will be difficult given that he is a newly transferred player. But after that first season is complete, we don’t imagine he’ll be too hard to pick up given the plethora of midfield talent at Juventus.

His stats are usable to begin with and, if you graft away, he’ll be in the 80’s in no time.

