FIFA 21 Future Stars: Reinier – Ratings, Potential, Ultimate Team, Career Mode & more

The latest Real youngster to head out on loan, but will the Brazilian teenager reach his potential?

Without a La Liga appearance to his name, can Reinier be a success in the Bundesliga?

The young Brazilian is a potential star of the future in both real life and on FIFA 21, but what will he be rated on the new game?

Rating – 72 OVR

Reinier received an overall of 72 on FIFA 20 after his £27 million move from Flamengo.

The 18-year-old is yet to make a La Liga appearance, although he has scored twice with one assist in three matches for Real Madrid Castilla.

With his lack of minutes for Madrid, we don’t expect his OVR to change just yet.

However, with a two-year loan deal agreed with Dortmund, Reinier could receive more opportunities in the first team.

Potential – 90 OVR

The Brazilian teenager has a potential of 90 OVR on FIFA 20 Career Mode.

We expect this to stay the same at the start of FIFA 21, although increased game-time at Dortmund could see his OVR and potential increase with squad updates.

Ultimate Team

Reinier’s basic card is unlikely to feature in your long-term plans on Ultimate Team.

That is not to say that he won’t earn any special cards on FIFA 21!

One such special card could come in the form of a Future Stars card, similar to Brazilian counterpart Rodrygo.

BRAZILIAN FLAIR! Can Reinier replicate Rodrygo’s 91-rated special card

This could be rated 90 OVR and boast great Pace and Dribbling attributes.

Career Mode

Reinier is certainly one to watch for on FIFA 21 Career Mode!

Reinier is on a two-year loan deal at Dortmund just like Achraf Hakimi was, so you will be unable to sign him for a while on Career Mode.

SAME PATH! Hakimi enjoyed a successful loan spell at Dortmund and has since signed for Inter

However, with such a high potential, he should be on your radar as a potential future star.

With the revamped growth system, you will be able to shape him into a striker or his preferred number 10 role. The choice is yours.

