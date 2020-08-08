FIFA 21 Future Stars: Giovanni Reyna – Ratings, Potential, Ultimate Team, Career Mode & more

Yet to score in the Bundesliga, could 2020/21 be the breakthrough season for the American teenager?

Giovanni Reyna will make his Ultimate Team debut on FIFA 21 as he has now 17.

We have seen him in the latest squad updates, but just how good will the Dortmund wonderkid be on the new game?

Rating – 70 OVR

With no Ultimate Team card, Reyna’s overall in the squad updates is 66.

This will likely increase on FIFA 21, with his Pace and Dribbling attributes his key strengths.

Reyna made 15 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, although the majority of these were from the bench.

In the post-lockdown restart, Reyna did make two starts and bagged his first assist in an impressive 2-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Potential – 88 OVR

America’s teenage sensation Reyna has an overall of 86 on FIFA 20 Career Mode.

We anticipate this rising along with his overall, pushing it up closer to 90!

Ultimate Team

Giovanni Reyna is yet to feature on FIFA Ultimate Team.

We expect him to start FUT 21 with an overall of 70, earning himself a basic silver card.

With such a high expected overall, Reyna could well be included in the Future Stars promo.

NATIONAL PRIDE! Reyna could be rated similar to fellow American Weston McKennie

Due to his low basic rating, don’t expect anything too extravagant for his special card, although a high 80 overall is likely.

Career Mode

Giovanni Reyna has great potential on FIFA 20 Career Mode, and that will only increase next season.

The American teenager can play anywhere across the midfield. With FIFA 21 Career Mode’s new Revamped Growth System, you can shape him into the player you need.

Fellow Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham is likely to be rated around the same OVR, with both teenagers picking up plenty of first team experience this season.

PROSPECTS! Dortmund boast some of the top youngsters in football

Dortmund look set for young talent throughout their squad with the likes of Erling Haaland and Dan-Axel Zagadou also with potential’s in the high 80s.

