FIFA 21 Future Stars: Ansu Fati – Ratings, Potential, Ultimate Team, Career Mode & more

The youngest ever goalscorer in Champions League history, but just how good is the Barca youngster?

Ansu Fati became the youngest player ever to feature for Barcelona this season and has a total of 32 appearances.

Already a bright prospect on FIFA 20 Career Mode, how high will Fati be rated on FIFA 21?

Rating – 75 OVR

Ansu Fati was awarded an overall of 73 upon his arrival to FIFA 20.

This has not changed yet, although we expect it to rise to 75 on FIFA 21.

POSSIBLE! Could this be what Fati’s card will look like on FIFA 21

Still just 17, The Spanish under-21 international has bagged eight goals in all competitions and has been a regular in Barcelona’s matchday squads.

With such quality ahead of him in the pecking order, Fati has some top players to learn from.

Potential – 91 OVR

Potentially Barca’s next superstar, Fati had a potential of 90 OVR on FIFA 20.

We think this will rise to 91 as he could become one of the very best in the world.

Ultimate Team

Fati’s basic card on FIFA was an underwhelming 73 OVR, although a player of his pace is always a threat.

BENCHED! Although pacey, Fati was low down the list of wingers last season

Later in the season, Fati was rewarded with an 89 OVR TOTSSF Moments card as well as a 92-rated RTTF card.

These could be an indication that Fati is high on EA’s watchlist, with a Future Stars card well on the way for next season.

HOW OLD? Fati made his Champions League debut aged 16 years and 321 days

If a Future Stars card does materialise, it could be rated 90+ on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Career Mode

Equally dangerous on either flank, Fati is an exciting proposition on FIFA 21 Career Mode.

As he has been at Barcelona for over a year, you won’t have to wait to sign him. Although, his release clause of £17.9 million may be considerably higher on FIFA 21.

TALENT! Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr. and Fati are three of La Liga’s top youngsters

Similar players to Fati would be Real Madrid’s young Brazilians Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Both wingers have OVR’s in the high 70s with a potential of 90+. These three are definitely players to look out for next season!

