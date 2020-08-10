BREAKING* FIFA 21: FUT 21 Full Trailer Revealed – ICONs, Features & more

EA continue to unveil their new game as we are now less than two months away from its release!

Last week we saw the Official Gameplay Trailer and now we have been shown the full FIFA 21 Ultimate Team reveal!

The FUT 21 trailer has shown off some key aspects and new faces to get excited about.

WATCH HERE

Click the link to watch the full FUT 21 Reveal.

What’s New?

New FUT Events. Choose either Team Haaland or Team Felix and go head to head in team events to earn rewards.

CHOOSE YOUR SIDE! Joao Felix and Erling Haaland will lead two sides in Team Events

You can also earn rewards with community events too which is available in multiplayer scenarios.

Meaningful Moments are another addition. Real-world incidents will improve individual stats on players ‘moments’ item!

Friendlies have also been given a revamp, with new squad and house rules to change up the way you play!

FUT Co-op

We know about this already, but we are still excited to see it in action.

Playing together against other duos or solos to earn joint rewards are part of EA’s attempt to make this the most sociable FUT ever.

Customisation

Another brand-new feature, make your stadium home!

As your club grows, so will your stadium! This feature is called FUT Stadium and you can change “every aspect” to your taste.

Get your stadium rocking with your own walk out music, chants and more!

ICONs

With Xavi and Petr Cech confirmed as new ICONs for FUT 21, unsurprisingly we have had a few more revealed!

LEGEND! Philipp Lahm is just one of a number of new ICONs set to hit FUT 21

Introducing the FUT 100.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team will contain 100 of the greatest players, with Samuel Eto’o and Philipp Lahm just two of the big names new to the game.