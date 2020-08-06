FIFA 21: FIFA Next – What Is It, Player List, Predicted Ratings & more

It’s a brand new feature, which will recognise the best up-and-coming talent from the footballing world!

The best thing about any new title is the new additons, there is no doubt about that.

And in FIFA 21 we will see the launch of a brand new feature, FIFA Next.

Here is everything we know so far about the new FIFA initative.

What is ‘FIFA Next’

Heading into FIFA 21, EA have selected a list of up and coming talent from across the globe who they believe embody the meaning of ‘Win as One’.

STOCKPORT INIESTA! Phil Foden will feature as a FIFA Next ambassador

It is yet to be confirmed what the role of the FIFA Next ambassadors will be, but there are one or two big names that have already been confirmed, with plenty to come over the following weeks.

FIFA Next Ambassadors

There are are five players who have been confirmed as FIFA Next ambassadors so far beginning with Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

WIN AS ONE! Mason Mount will also feature

The English duo are tipped to be part of a very promising future for the Three Lions, so their inclusions shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

The other three names that have been confirmed so far are Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn, Brighton’s Aaron Connolly and Manchester City Women star, Georgia Stanway.

Predicted Ratings

We don’t imagine that the FIFA Next ambassadors will see a huge boost to their ratings in return for their roles but a couple of those mentioned so far are in line for an upgrade regardless.

Phil Foden was a 75 OVR at the beginning of FIFA 20. His rating should jump up a couple of rankings to a 78 or 79 at the start of FIFA 21.

Mount was a 79-rated CAM at the beginning of FIFA 20, 80/81 would be fair for the 21-year old in FIFA 21.

Steven Bergwijn was 82-rated in FIFA 20, we imagine he’ll start FIFA 21 at 82/83 OVR.

Aaron Connolly was a 64-rated in FIFA 20. He’ll should be at least a 73/74 OVR in FIFA 21.

