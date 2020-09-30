BREAKING* FIFA 21 Early Access: EA Play release time announced

The best way to get your hands on the game early, but when does EA’s subscription service go live?

EA’s subscription service EA play has replaced EA Access this year and will be the first chance to play FIFA 21.

We now know when it will go live too, so keep reading for all the details.

FIFA 21 is not officially released until Friday, 9 October.

If you have pre-ordered the Champion or Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21, you will get the game three days early on Tuesday, 6 October.

With no Demo either, the only other way to get your hands on the new game is with EA’s subscription service EA Play.

The subscription will give you ten hours of gameplay as a ‘trial’.

Early Access

We now know what time we will be able to play FIFA 21 tomorrow!

The ten-hour trial game should be available from 4pm BST on Thursday, 1 October.

