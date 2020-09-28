FIFA 21 Early Access: COUNTDOWN – Latest News, 10 Hour Trial, EA Play, FUT Web App & more

With just days until we can play the new game, how can you make sure you maximise your playing time?

The new game is playable this week even though the official release is not until Friday, 9 October, but how do you get early access?

Check out how you can play FIFA 21 early below.

Latest News – Soundtrack Announced

The FIFA 21 soundtrack has been announced, and just like last year there is a separate Volta soundtrack too!

BIG NAMES! There are some top artists on this year’s soundtrack

You can listen to the FIFA 21 soundtrack on Spotify!

With over 100 artists from 23 countries it will be a truly global feel to this year’s game.

EA Play 10 Hour Trial

EA’s paid subscription service EA Play will give members the chance to play FIFA 21 from Thursday, 1 October.

This means you get the game a full eight days before the official release date!

BUY NOW: ORDER FIFA 21 ON XBOX ONE HERE

There is a catch though, as you will only get 10 hours of game time. Still, better than nothing!

It is super easy to sign up, just visit the EA Play site here to get started.

FUT Web App

The FUT Web App is the official platform to buy and sell players on the Ultimate Team transfer market even before the game launches.

DAYS AWAY! There is not long to wait for the FUT Web App

You will be able to get your FUT 21 Ultimate Team underway this coming week, with the app released on Wednesday, 30 September.

For more information on the FUT Web App click here.

TOTW 1 Prediction

This weekend saw some strange results, including European champions Bayern getting hammered 4-1!

With FIFA 21 available to play through Early Access and the FUT Web App this week, the first FUT 21 Team of the Week will be unveiled.

Check out our TOTW 1 Prediction here.

BUY NOW: ORDER FIFA 21 ON PS4 HERE