FIFA 21 Demo Teams: Wishlist, Rumours Predictions & more

There are plenty of teams in the mix, but who do we expect to see feature?

There’s still some life left in FIFA 20 yet, but, as this year’s FIFA title draws towards a close for many, attentions now switch to FIFA 21.

With Next-Gen coming into play as well as a whole host of rumoured additions – such as a potential Online Career Mode – it’s safe to say, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding its release.

But before we get the full version, we have the demo to look forward to and here we’ll be looking at what teams we can expect to see in that demo when it drops – presumably in late September!

How many teams will feature?

In all honesty, who knows!

We imagine there would be at least six, but there could be as many as twelve if you go off what we have seen on demos in recent years.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There was six teams featured on the demo for FIFA 20, ten teams on FIFA 19 and then 12 teams on FIFA 18 and FIFA 17 respectively.

Who to expect

Going off current form, rumours and previous demos, here are a few sides that we could see featuring in the FIFA 21 demo.

Real Madrid

An obvious frontrunner to feature is Los Blancos themselves, Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s men may not have the star-studded side that they have had in years gone by but they do still have a number of high profile ‘Galacticos’ at the club such as Eden Hazard, Luka Modric and Rafael Varane.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about FIFA 21’s Carer Mode

They are on course to win a 34th La Liga title this season and, having featured on the last five demos, we fully expect to see them there again this year.

Paris Saint Germain

Another side that we would say are a pretty safe bet are French powerhouse Paris Saint Germain.

When you’re talking French clubs to feature on the demo, few would look further than PSG. They have featured on every demo since FIFA 14 and, with Kylian Mbappe rumoured to be appearing on the cover of FIFA 21, it would definitely make sense to have them in the demo.

Almost a certainty to feature.

FC Bayern Munich

Another footballing giant that we expect will feature on the demo is the German champions, Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21’s Editions

They were a surprise omission from the FIFA 20 demo – with EA instead opting for Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund. But, having wrapped up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title this season and with many players tipped for big upgrades – including current Ballon d’Or favourite Robert Lewandowski – we imagine they’ll be back for 21.

Not as confident as Real and PSG, but still pretty confident nevertheless.

Liverpool

Another team who we fully expect to feature are the new Premier League champions, Liverpool.

They wrapped up a first Premier League title – their first top flight title in 30 years – in impressive style this season, having the title wrapped up with seven games to spare.

Add that to the fact that they are one of the most enjoyable teams to use in FIFA – thanks to their incredible front three and rock-solid defence – we imagine they’d be one that FIFA would opt for.

Manchester City

They missed the cut on the FIFA 20 demo, having appeared on every demo since FIFA 12, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see City back in the mix on FIFA 21’s trial.

They are another favourite in-game and, with players such as Kevin de Bruyne in line for yet another upgrade and plenty of transfer rumours circulating online, we may have a new look City to use come the release of the demo in late September.

Manchester United

There performances on the field may have dropped in recent seasons, but Manchester United are still amongst the top clubs in the world in terms of size.

They have millions upon millions of fans worldwide and their performances on the pitch have started to pick up again, largely thanks to the acquisition of Portuguese maestro Bruno Fernandes.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X

They are favourites to win the Europa League when that restarts in September, so expect them to be in EA’s discussions when they decide on their final demo team list.

Who else is in the mix?

There are a few other teams in the mix depending on how extravagant EA are looking to be.

Borussia Dortmund have featured in past demos, but with an overhaul of their squad expected in the summer, will they have an attractive enough squad to make the cut?

Spurs have featured in the last two demos but after a torrid season on and off the field, we doubt they’ll be making it a three-peat on FIFA 21.

Barcelona are always in and amongst the mix but with the Catalonian club being tied into a sponsorship deal with EA’s rivals Konami – creators of the PES franchise – it’s highly unlikely they’ll feature.

Chelsea could be in with a shout. Their transfer activity has already seen Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech join the club, and with other names touted such as Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell, they could be an exciting team to use.

Atletico Madrid are another team who may not have the exciting squad of years past, but with a favourable run in the Champions League, the 2014 and 2016 runners up could finally pick up Europe’s top award. It would be hard to leave them out if they did.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on PS5