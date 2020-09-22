*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Celebrations – Finger Twist, Cry Baby, Disbelief & more
There are a load of new ways to celebrate your goals on the new game, but which ones will you use?
There are some new ways to celebrate on FIFA 21, with one certainly set to rile your opponent!
Keep reading to find out more about the new celebrations.
New Celebrations
EA has shown off their new celebrations and how to do them on Twitter.
We already know there will be one celebration sure to annoy your opponent the most!
Kylian Mbappe’s ‘Cry Baby’ celebration is sure to become popular in online game modes this year.
READ MORE: FIFA 21 Demo Countdown – everything you need to know
For more details on the new FIFA 21 Celebrations click here.
New Celebrations List
- Finger Twist
- Cry Baby
- Disbelief
- Dance and Spin
- “A”
- Binoculars
- Peace
- Selfie
- Knee Slide Spin
- Royal Wave
- Hop and point
- Surf and Flex
- Relax
- Camera Swipe
PRE-ORDER NOW: FIFA 21 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and more