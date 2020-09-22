[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Celebrations – Finger Twist, Cry Baby, Disbelief & more

There are a load of new ways to celebrate your goals on the new game, but which ones will you use?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 22, 2020
steven bergwijn fifa 21 celebrations

There are some new ways to celebrate on FIFA 21, with one certainly set to rile your opponent!

Keep reading to find out more about the new celebrations.

Contents hide
1 New Celebrations
2 New Celebrations List

New Celebrations

EA has shown off their new celebrations and how to do them on Twitter.

We already know there will be one celebration sure to annoy your opponent the most!

Mbappe Crying
CRY BABY! Be prepared to see this non-stop on FUT 21

Kylian Mbappe’s ‘Cry Baby’ celebration is sure to become popular in online game modes this year.

New Celebrations List

  • Finger Twist
  • Cry Baby
  • Disbelief
  • Dance and Spin
  • “A”
  • Binoculars
  • Peace
  • Selfie
  • Knee Slide Spin
  • Royal Wave
  • Hop and point
  • Surf and Flex
  • Relax
  • Camera Swipe

