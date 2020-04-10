FIFA 21 Career Mode: Three changes that would be AMAZING

Check out these new Career Mode concepts that would revolutionise the gamemode.

With FIFA 21 arriving the same year as the next-gen consoles, the game’s potential is higher than ever before.

One aspect that FIFA fans are always keen to see improved is Career Mode.

FIFA 20 did make some positive strides with the offline game mode, introducing new dynamic team morale and manager customisation.

However, this was overshadowed by the limitless bugs and glitches, leading to the Twitter trend #FixCareerMode.

One way EA can rectify last year’s mistakes is to emulate an incredible new Career Mode concept that has circulated online.

Keep reading to check it out!

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!

FIFA 21 Career Mode Concept

The new concept was made popular by FIFA Youtuber S2G, who made a video on the fantastic FIFA 21 Career Mode mockups.

They include a few new additions across financial management, staff management and increased club customisation.

Improved Financial Management

This first screenshot reveals an idea that would revolutionise FIFA Career Mode. The ability to sign sponsorship deals alone would be phenomenal.

MO MONEY MO PROBLEMS: More control over your finances would definitely make the game more realistic

Whereas a Debts & Loans section would certainly make the game mode more realistic and a little more challenging.

Increased Staff Management

The ability to manage staff would also make for a much more immersive experience.

MICROMANAGE: Increased staff management would be a great addition

READ MORE: Will FIFA 21 be cross platform?

Perhaps improved negotiation would the board, to discuss which goals are achievable, would also make for an interesting development?

Custom Kit Design

These last screenshots have to be the most exciting ideas of the lot. Such a basic addition, but how great would it be if you could customise your kits each year?

FEELING FRESH: Customisable kits would be an insane addition

Taking to the pitch in a new kit every year would certainly keep things fresh.

CUSTOM CLUB: These features would allow you to make the club your own

The concept also allows for customisation of stadiums, crests and club chants – this really is the update that every FIFA fan is craving.

Evidently, there’s a ton of new features that could invigorate Career Mode.

For a full list of what we think EA should add to FIFA 21 Career Mode, head here.