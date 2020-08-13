[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Career Mode: Contract Expiry Signings 2021 – Aguero, Ramos, Aubameyang & more

Pre-contract agreements are the cheapest way to improve your team, but who can you sign in 2021?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Aug 13, 2020
fifa 21 contract expiry aguero

Some things never change and just like on previous titles, pre-contract signings will be the cheapest way to sign top players on FIFA 21 Career Mode.

There are some seriously top players with contracts expiring in the summer of 2021, but you will have to move fast to secure their signatures!

Contents hide
1 Latest News – FIFA 21 Career Mode Trailer
2 Lionel Messi (OVR 94)
3 Sergio Aguero (OVR 89)
4 Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)
5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 89)
6 Luis Suarez (OVR 88)
7 Manuel Neuer (OVR 88)
8 Samir Handanovic (OVR 88)
9 Angel Di Maria (OVR 87)
10 Paul Pogba (OVR 86)
11 Thiago (OVR 86)

Latest News – FIFA 21 Career Mode Trailer

EA will be premiering their FIFA 21 Career Mode trailer at 11am ET / 4pm BST on Thursday, 13 August – you can watch it when it’s live below:

Lionel Messi (OVR 94)

Lionel Messi FIFA 21

Age: 32

Position(s): RW, ST, CF

Club: Barcelona

Country: Argentina

Lionel Messi’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

The Argentine superstar is said to be in talks over an extension, however he could remain available to sign for free in the first season on FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89)

agüero fifa 21 prediction

Age: 31

Position(s): ST

Club: Manchester City

Country: Argentina

If you are struggling for goals, then look no further.

Sergio Aguero could be available on a free in the first season of FIFA 21 Career Mode, a great signing for any club.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)

Sergio Ramos FIFA 21

Age: 33

Position(s): CB

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

A born winner.

Spanish legend Sergio Ramos is not only a great defender, he scores goals too! Keep your eye out on FIFA 21 Career Mode as he may just become available in January 2021.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 89)

aubameyang fifa 21 prediction

Age: 30

Position(s): ST, LM

Club: Arsenal

Country: Gabon

Will the Arsenal skipper remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond this season?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been strongly linked with a move away this summer, and with Arsenal set to miss out on European football who can blame him.

Luis Suarez (OVR 88)

Luis Suárez FIFA 21

Age: 32

Position(s): ST 

Club: Barcelona

Country: Uruguay

Like Aguero, Luis Suarez guarantees goals for your side.

Suarez will be 33 years old by the time his contract runs out next summer, but he will still bag you loads of goals!

Manuel Neuer (OVR 88)

neuer fifa 21 prediction

Age: 33

Position(s): GK

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Still one of the world’s top goalkeepers.

READ MORE: Who will be the best player on FIFA 21?

Manuel Neuer is a Bayern stalwart and it would be strange to see him in another shirt, however he would be well worth signing if you get the chance!

Samir Handanovic (OVR 88)

Samir Handanovič FIFA 21

Age: 34

Position(s): GK

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Slovenia

Another top-class keeper that could be signed on a free.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Serie A Ratings Predictions

Slovenian stopper Samir Handanovic could provide a cheap option between the sticks on FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Angel Di Maria (OVR 87)

Angel Di María FIFA 21

Age: 31

Position(s): RW, LW

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Argentina

What a season Angel Di Maria has had.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ligue 1 Ratings Predictions

Double as many assists as anyone else in Ligue 1, Di Maria could provide the spark in your team and is available on a free in 2021!

Paul Pogba (OVR 86)

Paul Pogba FIFA 21

Age: 26

Position(s): CM, CDM

Club: Manchester United

Country: France

Can you get Paul Pogba back to his best?

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Premier League Ratings Predictions

Pogba’s form at Manchester United has been somewhat inconsistent, but the mercurial Frenchman could be available to sign for free in the first season of FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Thiago (OVR 86)

thiago fifa 21 prediction

Age: 28

Position(s): CM, CDM

Club: Bayern

Country: Spain

Bayern’s Spanish star could be available on the cheap!

Thiago is a classy operator in midfield and with his contract expiring in 2021, he will be looking for a new club.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Bundesliga Ratings Predictions

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

