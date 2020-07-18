FIFA 21 Career Mode: 7 Hidden Wonderkids – Ihattaren, Hlozek & more

We have all heard of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, but who are the top youngsters you may not know?

Signing top young talent is an exciting part of Career Mode as you look to build for the future.

We know of the top wonderkids in the major leagues, but below are the lesser known youngsters to look out for on FIFA 21.

Mohamed Ihattaren (OVR 68 → 76)

Age: 18

Position(s): CAM, RW

Club: PSV

Country: Netherlands

FIFA 20 Potential: 88

Mohamed Ihattaren could be one of the stars of the future, having already provided six assists in the Eredivisie this season.

The Dutch sensation made his PSV debut aged just 16 and looks set to be one of FIFA 21 Career Mode’s hottest prospects.

Myron Boadu (OVR 70 → 75)

Age: 19

Position(s): ST

Club: AZ Alkmaar

Country: Netherlands

FIFA 20 Potential: 88

A star in the making. Myron Boadu has bagged 14 goals this season and made his full international debut back in November!

Boadu’s 88 potential could rise even higher on FIFA 21, so snap him up before his value skyrockets!

Adam Hlozek (OVR 70 → 74)

Age: 17

Position(s): RM, ST, LM

Club: Sparta Prague

Country: Czech Republic

FIFA 20 Potential: 88

Already a first team regular, Adam Hlozek has a bright future ahead of him and will surely be on the radar of big clubs across Europe.

With a potential of 88 on FIFA 20 Career Mode, Hlozek could be one of the top prospects on FIFA 21 if his rating increases as we expect.

Thiago Almada (OVR 72 → 74)

Age: 19

Position(s): CAM, CM, LW

Club: Velez Sarsfield

Country: Argentina

FIFA 20 Potential: 88

Thiago Almada is the subject of much interest among some of Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester United. The teenager has nearly 50 senior appearances already and nine goals!

With good pace and dribbling attributes along with a high potential, Almada will certainly be a player to keep your eye on in FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Yari Verschaeren (OVR 72 → 73)

Age: 19

Position(s): CAM, CM, RW

Club: Anderlecht

Country: Belgium

FIFA 20 Potential: 87

A product of the Anderlecht academy, Yari Verschaeren has already played and scored for the senior Belgium side!

Such a high overall makes Verschaeren a great investment early in Career Mode, but just how good could he be on FIFA 21?

Ryan Gravenberch (OVR 67 → 70)

Age: 18

Position(s): CM, CDM

Club: Ajax

Country: Netherlands

FIFA 20 Potential: 87

A tall and athletic central midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch is another talented youngster to break into the Ajax first team.

The Dutch under-19 international can run your midfield for years to come on Career Mode and his potential should be even higher on FIFA 21.

Jeremy Doku (OVR 66 → 69)

Age: 18

Position(s): RW, LW

Club: Anderlecht

Country: Belgium

FIFA 20 Potential: 87

Belgian under-21 international Jeremy Doku is an exciting young winger with bags of pace making him a nightmare for full backs.

Although a slightly lower starting overall than other players on this list, Doku can still reach 87 OVR on FIFA 20 and could be even better on FIFA 21.

