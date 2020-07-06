FIFA 21: Biggest Upgrades – Davies, Greenwood & more

Anticipation is building ahead of the new game, but which stars will receive the biggest upgrades?

FIFA 21 is right around the corner and player ratings are always a big talking point.

A range of young stars are set for big upgrades on the new game, so let us take a look at who we think will receive the biggest.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 72 → 81)

Bayern starlet Alphonso Davies possesses frightening pace and could form a phenomenal partnership with Leroy Sane down the left.

Davies has made the left back position his own and could breach 80 OVR on FIFA 21.

Bukayo Saka (OVR 65 → 76)

Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka has impressed this season despite Arsenal’s inconsistencies.

After receiving a 65 OVR on FUT 20, Saka is sure to get a gold card on FIFA 21.

Mason Greenwood (OVR 67 → 75)

One of England’s brightest talents.

Mason Greenwood has eight Premier League goals this season and looks set for a massive upgrade on FIFA 21.

Brandon Williams (OVR 66 → 74)

Another English youngster who has had a breakthrough year.

Manchester United left back Brandon Williams began FIFA 20 with a modest 66 OVR but could begin FIFA 21 with an OVR of 74!

Gabriel Martinelli (OVR 68 → 75)

Another Arsenal youngster that has seriously impressed this season.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on PS5

Gabriel Martinelli has reached double figures in all competitions and will certainly receive a big upgrade to his 68 OVR.

Myron Boadu (OVR 70 → 76)

Will we see Myron Boadu join one of Europe’s big boys this summer?

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X

The Dutch teenager has scored an impressive 14 goals in just 24 appearances and thoroughly deserves a boost to his 70 OVR.

Phil Foden (OVR 76 → 80)

Despite not getting a huge amount of game time, Phil Foden has certainly showed his potential.

Foden may not receive a high rating initially on FIFA 21, but is sure to improve as he should see an increase in playing time.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21