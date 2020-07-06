[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21: Biggest Upgrades – Davies, Greenwood & more

Anticipation is building ahead of the new game, but which stars will receive the biggest upgrades?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Jul 6, 2020
alphonso davies fifa 21 upgrades

FIFA 21 is right around the corner and player ratings are always a big talking point.

A range of young stars are set for big upgrades on the new game, so let us take a look at who we think will receive the biggest.

Contents hide
1 Alphonso Davies (OVR 72 → 81)
2 Bukayo Saka (OVR 65 → 76)
3 Mason Greenwood (OVR 67 → 75)
4 Brandon Williams (OVR 66 → 74)
5 Gabriel Martinelli (OVR 68 → 75)
6 Myron Boadu (OVR 70 → 76)
7 Phil Foden (OVR 76 → 80)

Alphonso Davies (OVR 72 → 81)

davies fifa 21 predictions

Bayern starlet Alphonso Davies possesses frightening pace and could form a phenomenal partnership with Leroy Sane down the left.

Davies has made the left back position his own and could breach 80 OVR on FIFA 21.

Bukayo Saka (OVR 65 → 76)

bukayo saka fifa 21

Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka has impressed this season despite Arsenal’s inconsistencies.

After receiving a 65 OVR on FUT 20, Saka is sure to get a gold card on FIFA 21.

Mason Greenwood (OVR 67 → 75)

Greenwood FIFA 21

One of England’s brightest talents.

Mason Greenwood has eight Premier League goals this season and looks set for a massive upgrade on FIFA 21.

Brandon Williams (OVR 66 → 74)

brandon williams fifa 21

Another English youngster who has had a breakthrough year.

Manchester United left back Brandon Williams began FIFA 20 with a modest 66 OVR but could begin FIFA 21 with an OVR of 74!

Gabriel Martinelli (OVR 68 → 75)

gabriel martinelli fifa 21 1

Another Arsenal youngster that has seriously impressed this season.

Gabriel Martinelli has reached double figures in all competitions and will certainly receive a big upgrade to his 68 OVR.

Myron Boadu (OVR 70 → 76)

myron boadu fifa 21

Will we see Myron Boadu join one of Europe’s big boys this summer?

The Dutch teenager has scored an impressive 14 goals in just 24 appearances and thoroughly deserves a boost to his 70 OVR.

Phil Foden (OVR 76 → 80)

phil foden fifa 21

Despite not getting a huge amount of game time, Phil Foden has certainly showed his potential.

Foden may not receive a high rating initially on FIFA 21, but is sure to improve as he should see an increase in playing time.

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

