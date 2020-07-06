FIFA 21: Biggest Upgrades – Davies, Greenwood & more
Anticipation is building ahead of the new game, but which stars will receive the biggest upgrades?
FIFA 21 is right around the corner and player ratings are always a big talking point.
A range of young stars are set for big upgrades on the new game, so let us take a look at who we think will receive the biggest.
Alphonso Davies (OVR 72 → 81)
Bayern starlet Alphonso Davies possesses frightening pace and could form a phenomenal partnership with Leroy Sane down the left.
Davies has made the left back position his own and could breach 80 OVR on FIFA 21.
Bukayo Saka (OVR 65 → 76)
Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka has impressed this season despite Arsenal’s inconsistencies.
After receiving a 65 OVR on FUT 20, Saka is sure to get a gold card on FIFA 21.
Mason Greenwood (OVR 67 → 75)
One of England’s brightest talents.
Mason Greenwood has eight Premier League goals this season and looks set for a massive upgrade on FIFA 21.
Brandon Williams (OVR 66 → 74)
Another English youngster who has had a breakthrough year.
Manchester United left back Brandon Williams began FIFA 20 with a modest 66 OVR but could begin FIFA 21 with an OVR of 74!
Gabriel Martinelli (OVR 68 → 75)
Another Arsenal youngster that has seriously impressed this season.
READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on PS5
Gabriel Martinelli has reached double figures in all competitions and will certainly receive a big upgrade to his 68 OVR.
Myron Boadu (OVR 70 → 76)
Will we see Myron Boadu join one of Europe’s big boys this summer?
READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X
The Dutch teenager has scored an impressive 14 goals in just 24 appearances and thoroughly deserves a boost to his 70 OVR.
Phil Foden (OVR 76 → 80)
Despite not getting a huge amount of game time, Phil Foden has certainly showed his potential.
Foden may not receive a high rating initially on FIFA 21, but is sure to improve as he should see an increase in playing time.
READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21