FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Web App Release Day – 7 Things To Get Completed

Get the best start to FUT 21 with these all important Web App Tips!

With the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Web App scheduled to arrive tomorrow on Wednesday September 30th, millions of FUT players are gearing up to get started on their FUT 21 journey.

Here are 7 things you should be looking to get done on Web App Release Day!

#1 – Choose Your Club Name, Crests & Starting Kits

Upon logging in to the Web App for the first time, you’ll have to enter and select your basic club info to get you started for the year.

You’ll be asked to input your club name and 3 letter club name abbreviation, before selecting from a selection of home and away kits, as well as your club crest.

You should also receive a 9-game loan player selection from a number of high rated cards as your marquee club signing.

What’s your club name going to be for FUT 21?

#2 – Choose Your Starter Nation

When entering club info and selecting starter badges/kits etc you’ll also be able to choose your starting nation, which will contain 3 non-rare gold players from the selected nation.

The best nations to choose early on are Brazil, and the nationalities of all the top 5 major leagues in FUT, as these will give you the best chance of getting some non-rare gems for those starter teams.

You’ll have 9 options to pick from for your starting nation

#3 – Open Your Loyalty Packs

Assuming that you’ve played FIFA 20 Ultimate Team and still have an active FUT club, you’ll receive a number of welcome back, or loyalty packs to kick start your FUT 21 club.

Typically, these will include 2 Gold Packs and a couple of Mixed Players packs to give you a few early players to start making a team with.

#4 – Complete Any Daily Objectives & Claim Daily Login Rewards

Daily Objectives can be a good source of early coins and Season XP early on, that can earn you small coin boosts, packs, loan players or customisation items early in the FUT cycle.

Be sure to keep a look out for objectives including buying a player off the transfer market or applying a consumable item, as these can be done from the web app!

Also, make sure to claim any Daily Login Rewards for things such as coins or players every day at 6pm UK on the web app.

#5 – Start Trading Cards on the Market

When on the web app, it’s important to start increasing those coin totals ASAP! Early on, it’s best to look at silvers and non-rare golds, either on open bids, looking to purchase below the average selling price, or through snipes and buy it nows.

1 – Search on the Transfer Market 2 – List on the Transfer Market 3 – Watch your Transfer Targets

#6 – Complete Squad Building Challenges

Early on, Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) can be a brilliant way to get a coin total together. Start off by completing the Basic SBCs to gain access to the higher value Advanced SBCs, then go through one by one, completing them for as cheap as possible.

With the number of cards that sell for good values early on, you’ll be able to turn a healthy profit!

SBCs are a fantastic earner early into the FUT cycle.

#7 – Build A Starter Team

With EA Play/Access arriving on October 1st, just a day after web app release, it’ll be a good idea to build a squad for those early games as soon as possible on the web app this year.

Make sure to come back tomorrow where we’ll be posting a number of starter squad ideas for you to get started on FUT 21!