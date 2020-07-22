FIFA 21 Trailer to be REVEALED tomorrow, here’s how and when you can watch it

It’s nearly here, but what can fans expect to see from EA’s highly anticipated popular football title?

FIFA 21 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and if the cover star reveal wasn’t enough, it looks like we’re going to getting our first trailer very soon.

Here’s what you need to know.

FIFA 21 Trailer

EA announced recently on their twitter page, that they will reveal the trailer on the 23 July.

KEEP AND EYE OUT: The trailer will be dropping soon

This follows some of the rumours in the build up to the announcement.

You’ll be able to watch the trailer at 4PM BST!

How can you watch it?

The post has a link which you can click to view the trailer, we’ll be sure to have it here also!

What could we expect to see?

It seems very likely that we’re going to see more gameplay than in the previous trailer – which was more of a cinematic and next-gen showcase.

We’re also likely to get a glimpse at some of the in-game graphics, but we wonder what system they captured the footage from?

Either way, fans should get ready for what may well be the best showing of FIFA 21 to date.

