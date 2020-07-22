header decal
22 Jul 2020

FIFA 20 TOTW 42 REVEALED - Kane, Nsame, Isco and more!

With the curtain drawn on La Liga's campaign, which players from Spain pick up one final in-form card?

TOTW 42

The domestic season in Europe is almost over, making the competition as fierce as ever for a spot in FIFA 20's Team of the Week.

There are some brilliant players this week, with those in La Liga celebrating the end of the domestic season.

Check out below for the announcement, which was shared by futhead.

TOTW 42 1

FULL SQUAD - Image Credit FUTHEAD

There appears to be no official announcement at this time from EA at the time of writing, however we could get something soon.

Head over here for our full breakdown of all the cards!

Looks like we've got some amazing players this week, including Kane, Nsame and Isco!

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Cover Star Revealed

