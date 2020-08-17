[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 21 Roma FC Logo Supposedly Leaked

AS Roma won’t be featured in FIFA 21 due to an agreement coming to an end. In its place will be Roma FC.

by Brandon Ridgely Aug 17, 2020
FIFA 21 Roma FC logo supposedly leaked

With their recent agreement coming to a close, AS Roma have become Roma FC in FIFA 21.

This won’t affect the team’s performance on the pitch, but it will affect their imagery and team colors.

One aspect of the new Roma FC has been supposedly leaked – its new logo.

as roma fifa 20
DEBUT: Say goodbye to AS Roma, and hello to Roma FC in FIFA 21

The supposed new logo is quite impressive, so we hope it’s what we’ll see for Roma FC in FIFA 21.

You can check out the supposed logo leak here!

