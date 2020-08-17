FIFA 21 Roma FC logo supposedly leaked

AS Roma won’t be featured in FIFA 21 due to an agreement coming to an end. In its place will be Roma FC.

With their recent agreement coming to a close, AS Roma have become Roma FC in FIFA 21.

This won’t affect the team’s performance on the pitch, but it will affect their imagery and team colors.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Official Trailer, FUT 100 & more

One aspect of the new Roma FC has been supposedly leaked – its new logo.

DEBUT: Say goodbye to AS Roma, and hello to Roma FC in FIFA 21

The supposed new logo is quite impressive, so we hope it’s what we’ll see for Roma FC in FIFA 21.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Demo: Beta, Career Mode Trailer, FUT Trailer & more

You can check out the supposed logo leak here!