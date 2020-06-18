header decal
18 Jun 2020

FIFA 21 Release Date LEAKED on Steam!

With cross-platform play now more than likely, the Steam store has shown off the new launch date!

FIFA 21 Release Date later than expected

EA is announcing that seemingly all their games are arriving on Steam, but it doing so, it looks as if the release date for FIFA 21 has been leaked!

FIFA 21 Release Date later than expected

We were expecting FIFA 21 to land in its normal slot of the last Friday in September, which would be 25 September 2020.

However, this looks to have been pushed back two weeks to Friday, 9 October.

This is perhaps due to football league delays next season as well as Coronavirus delays.

This release date has been confirmed on the Steam page for FIFA 21.

