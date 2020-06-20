FIFA 21: PS4 Price, Editions, Pre-order, and more

It certainly is an incredibly exciting time, as a ton of new details have been revealed for EA's iconic upcoming title. If you're playing FIFA 21 on PS4, you'll likely want to know the price, right?

Well look no further, here's everything you need to know and more.

FIFA 21 PS4 Price

As with most games, there are a few different versions to be had. Of course, there are different editions for FIFA 21 too!

All three editions of FIFA 21 are now available to pre-order, so let's breakdown how much each option will set you back for FIFA 21 on PS4.

FIFA 21 PS4 Standard Edition

The Standard Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME for £54.99 and comes with some added extras:

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 PS4 Champions Edition

The Champions Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME for £79.99, and you'll be able to get some more bang for you buck with the version.

You'll get three days early access to the game, but you also get some additional in-game bonuses!

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 PS4 Ultimate Edition

If you really want to get ahead of the game, check out the Ultimate Edition!

The Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME now for £89.99 and has a ton of extras that are well worth the price tag!

Along with three days early access you get:

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Will there be a Collectors Edition?

Many AAA titles are coming with collectors editions nowadays. Take Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the collector's edition comes in at close to £200 but includes some items which fans of the series will appreciate.

FIFA 21 appears to be keeping all the bonuses in-game, rather than providing real clothing like with PGA Tour 2K21 - but we wonder if this will change in the future?

It's always hard to turn away extra swag, after all!

For everything on FIFA 21, from next-gen news, trailers, and more, be sure to check back in with us.