FIFA 21 PC: Price, Pre-purchase, Steam, Origin, Release Date, and more

Take a look at our breakdown for how much EA’s iconic sporting title will cost to play on Windows OS.

With the welcome news that FIFA 21 will be heading to PC, we take a look at everything you need to know about the price, and more!

Let’s dive in.

FIFA 21 PC Price

FIFA 21 is looking set to be one of the best editions yet, and even though we’ve still got some time to wait until it’s released – we’re very excited indeed.

At the moment, it looks like the Standard Edition price is £54.99 / $59.99.

But where do you download it from? Well, there are a couple of choices.

REALISM: EA looks to be setting the bar sky-high!

Steam & Origin

You can purchase the title from both Steam and Origin, however, it appears that going through Origin will get you the game slightly earlier than through Steam.

According to Origin it will be available at 11:00 PM BST, 8 October 2020. However, on Steam the release date is marked as 9 October 2020.

Pre-purchase

FIFA 21 is available to pre-purchase on both sites, simply head over to your prefered vendor and follow the steps!

Editions

There are three Editions of the FIFA 21, which all have special pre-order/ pre-purchase bonuses.

These include rare cards, kits, and more. As expected, the higher the Edition, the more bonuses you get.

The Champions Edition is listed as £69.99 on Steam, with the Ultimate Editions set at £79.99.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Editions and Pre-order Guide

Early Access

One big plus of pre-purchasing the title, is that you’ll get 3 days early access to the game.

Even better, but those who are members of Origin Access will get eight hours of gameplay available around two weeks before the game comes out.

So, perfect timing to get the edge on the competition!

READ MORE: FIFA 21 – 7 Confirmed Features for Next Gen

System Requirements

As always, you’ll want to make sure you can run the title on your system. We’ve got you covered below. Take a look and see if your system meets the minimum requirements.

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10 Processor (AMD) : Athlon X4 880K @4GHz or Equivalent

: Athlon X4 880K @4GHz or Equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or Equivalent

Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or Equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent

Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

GREAT TOUCH: With enhancements and improvements across the board, we can’t wait to see what the game looks like in October.

However, if you’re interested in pre-ordering FIFA 21 for PS4 or Xbox One, you may want to head over to our pre-order and editions guide!

You’ll find everything you need to know to make the best choice, right there!

In the meantime, for everything FIFA 21, be sure to check back in with us!

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Xbox One vs Xbox Series X