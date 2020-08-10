header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

10 Aug 2020

FIFA 21: FUT REVEAL LIVE - Release time, Trailer, Icons, Ratings, Predictions, latest news & more

FIFA 21: FUT REVEAL LIVE - Release time, Trailer, Icons, Ratings, Predictions, latest news & more

Tune in to our live updates as we cover all the latest news around the FUT 21 reveal as soon as it happens.

Jump To

EA dropped some big news over the weekend - FIFA 21's Ultimate Team (FUT) will be revealed TODAY (Monday, 10 August).

Tune into our live updates below as we cover any breaking news as and when it happens.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy