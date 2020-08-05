FIFA 21: EA confirm there will be no scripting in new game

In EA’s developer Q&A on Twitter, a bombshell has just been dropped regarding scripting and momentum!

EA have arranged a developer Q&A via Twitter to answer fan questions about the game – in the Q&A, EA have confirmed there will be no scripting, momentum, handicap, or DDA in FIFA 21.

This is a huge moment for the FIFA series, as EA have never really addressed these concepts before.

You can read over the huge first Tweet of the series below:

In subsequent Tweets – it was clarified the FIFA games are created by, “…implementing the different concepts of football. These concepts include an error system and a physics system which bring variety and authenticity to the game.”

Ultimately EA states, “From a gameplay design perspective, there is absolutely no need to implement systems to influence the outcome of the game artificially, since all the above mentioned already creates a football-like experience for our players.”

Afterward, EA clarifies, “…the only time our game adjusts the difficulty of the CPU AI (offline only) is during the introductory boot-up match…”

As the thread develops, we’ll be updating with the latest news as it comes!