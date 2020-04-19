FIFA 20: Silverware Twins SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

It’s a family affair in the latest FUT SBC. Which of the Da Silva’s will you choose?

What better way to end your week then with another Flashback SBC?

Well thats exactly what EA have given us with this Silverware Twins SBC, where FIFA players will have an almighty decision to make.

That iconic Manchester United duo of Fabio and Rafael are under the spotlight here, with a choice of one of the Brazilian twins the reward for completing the latest SBC.

Here is everything you need to know in order to go and pick up one of those Silverware Twins.

Expiry Date

This SBC won’t be around for long, it will expire in three days, on Wednesday, April 22.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

Somewhat surprisingly, there are two squads which need to be submitted in order to unlock either Rafael or Fabio. The requirements are as follows:

Manchester United

Minimum of one Manchester United player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Cost: 34k PS4 / 35k Xbox One

Ligue 1 Conforama

Minimum of one Ligue 1 Conforama player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 108k PS4 / 107k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 142k PS4 / 142k Xbox One

You can find the solutions for this SBC over on FUTBIN here.

Who to pick

Surprisingly, there is very little to choose between the two players.

Both of them are Brazilian, both of them ply their trade in Ligue 1, and both of them are fullbacks, with Fabio on the left and Rafael on the right.

In terms of in-game stats there’s very little to separate them either, Fabio is slightly quicker, with better physicality, whilst Rafael comes up trumps in passing, dribbling and defending. Both players have a 70-rated shot.

Fabio has 3* skills and a 4* weak foot whilst Rafael has 4* skills and a 3* weak foot. Rafael will be slightly more prone to getting forward, with M/H workrates compared to Fabio’s M/M.

In terms of who to pick, its really quite simple. If you need a left back, chose Fabio, if you need a right back, go with Rafael.

