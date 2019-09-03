FIFA 20: Zidane’s rating finally revealed – and it’s nowhere near what it should be

Football fans were thrilled to hear that Zinedine Zidane will be appearing on the cover of the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 20, and with it, some Zizou Ultimate Team cards.

With the French World Cup and Champions League winner

gracing the game’s cover, you would have assumed he would received one of the

top ratings in the game.

With Pele and Diego Maradona receiving Prime cards of 98 &

97 respectively, you would have expected Zidane to be competing with these two.

Although the former Real Madrid man does receive a 96 card, recognising

his Juventus Ballon d’Or and World Cup win with France, his other items of 91

and 94 are surprisingly low.

Why so low?

Zidane’s 96 card is as expected, a rating that draws him level with former FIFA cover star, the Brazilian star Ronaldo.

The centre or attacking midfielder’s second best card of 94 also puts him on the same level as striker Ronaldo, but this is perhaps unfair.

Zidane’s career was remarkably consistent, winning his first Serie A title with Juve in 1997, to dragging France to the World Cup final 10 years later.

READ MORE: France FIFA 20 ratings predictions

So his first, or 'baby', item is a strange one. The card only receives a 91 OVR, coming from the 1995-96 season with Bordeaux, the year that saw him earn a move to Juventus.

It would have made more sense to delay this by a season and move this up to a 94 rating, with the maestro securing back-to-back Serie A title in his first two years in Italy - capped with the World Cup and Ballon d'Or in 1998.

His prime card should have come from his first season at Real Madrid in 2001-02, where he fired the club to the Champions League title - including the most famous goal in European history, the volley in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Real Madrid player ratings predictions

The 96 rating should remain, but it would have had a knock-on effect on his final Ultimate Team card.

Despite finishing his playing career as somewhat of a disgrace with his headbutt in the 2006 World Cup final, Zidane still picked up the Golden Ball for being player of the tournament.

A rating of 95 appears fair for hauling the French side to within touching distance of a second World Cup trophy.

READ MORE: Everything new coming to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team