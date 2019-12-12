FIFA 20 Weekend League: Team of the Week 13 Red Player Pick Guide - Mane, Reus, Varane & more

Team of the Week 13 has been released into FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, with another set of Weekend League rewards coming out on Thursday. It’s time to start considering who you’re going to want to take in your red player picks!

TOTW 13 is definitely a small improvement on last week, with a few more desirable cards up for grabs!

Top-Tier Selections

These are the top-tier picks from this Team of the Week. If you’re lucky enough to see one of these players, I’d be definitely looking to select them to get them into your squad.

In TOTW 13, there are 3 clear standout selections, Sadio Mane, Marco Reus and Raphael Varane.

Sadio Mané - 90 OVR

Sadio Mane definitely looks to be the standout player in this TOTW, and is one of the most popular players in both FUT and world football currently.

With an impressive upgrade on his next highest In-Form item, this 90 Mane now boasts 90 Finishing, a small pace boost to take him up to 97 Acceleration and 94 Sprint Speed, as well as +2s in all Passing and Physical stats.

There’s no doubt that this card fits the FUT 20 meta perfectly, and with a Deadeye chemistry style attached, can play any role in the attack.

Marco Reus - 89 OVR

Marco Reus is another top tier card this year, and is definitely a player you should be excited about if you see him in your red player picks!

With a number of important traits, with the best being Finesse Shot Trait, alongside great technical stats, Reus is a player that can do a job in any attacking area, be it out wide as a winger or attacking midfielder, behind the striker as a number 10, or as the focal point of attacks as a number 9.

I’d look at applying a chemistry style that adds a little more Pace to Reus’ card, you can choose Hawk/Hunter/Engine etc depending on the position you’re looking to play him.

Raphael Varane - 86 OVR

Varane is by far one of the most popular CBs this year, thanks to his height, pace, strength and perfect defensive workrates, and I’d imagine this IF will be another great card to use.

While the upgrades on his base 85 card are minimal, he does have a slight defensive boost, and a good boost in his passing stats, so you can expect some slight improvements on this 86. I’d be looking to play Varane with a Shadow/Anchor chemistry style to further increase his pace, but also to increase some defensive stats such as Interceptions.

Mid-Tier Selections

These are the mid-tier picks from this Team of the Week. They’re not the best players you could get, but they’re certainly not bad selections either.

87 Luis Alberto - Being 87 Rated in a good league with a good nation makes Luis Alberto great SBC fodder with FUTMAS upcoming. Unfortunately, he’s not a meta card.

86 Depay - While Depay is a decent card, with only 80 Finishing, I don’t love him as a top tier striker this year.

85 Aranguiz - He’s certainly not bad, but with FUTMAS upcoming I’d be more interested in taking this card as someone for SBC fodder than to use in a team.

84 Vardy - A great card for sure, however, so many people will likely have his higher-rated 86 POTM card, meaning this 84 card isn’t as desirable.

82 Wan Bissaka - Wan Bissaka is a great RB option, however, there is a lot of top RB competition in the Premier League this year, and with him having 2* Weak Foot with relatively low passing stats compared to other full backs, I think there are slightly better options.

Low-Tier Selections

These are the low-tier picks from this Team of the Week. There’s no pretty way of saying this, consider yourself unlucky if these are the only options you’re receiving.

83 Dubravka

83 Hinteregger

83 Joaquin

82 Maripan

82 Ansaldi

82 Stuani

82 Sanson

81 Sepe

81 Matheus Pereira

81 Podolski

79 Vinicius

78 Le Fondre

78 Battocchio

75 Maja

