FIFA 20 Winter Refresh: Position Changes Predictions – Kimmich, Odegaard & more

We’re over halfway through the 2019/20 season and so it’s time for EA to upgrade top-performing FIFA 20 players as part of their Winter Refresh.

However, this refresh will also include position changes for any player who has switched role over the last half a year.

Keep reading for five players that we think are likely to receive a FUT card with a new position.

Joshua Kimmich (RB → CDM)

Thi position change is long overdue – Joshua Kimmich is now known as a defensive midfielder and an extremely good one at that!

The 25-year-old has captained Bayern Munich this season – the German giants currently sit top after a tremendous turnaround following a poor start.

Raheem Sterling (RW → LW)

Some people would argue that Sterling has been slowing down a little this season, compared to the last – however, the Englishman still has 11 goals and two assists in the Premier League!

With Leroy Sane out with a serious injury, Sterling has moved to the left wing, allowing Bernardo Silva or Mahrez to play on the right.

Achraf Hakimi (LW → RB)

Achraf Hakimi has switched sides at Borussia Dortmund, from left back to right back, now that Piszczek has moved into a centre back role.

The Real Madrid loanee has been playing more of a wing-back position in a back five, so his new card may well be in a RWB position, or he may even be a RM!

Martin Odegaard (RW → CAM)

Martin Odegaard has been on great form whilst on loan at sixth-place Real Sociedad this season, as he seeks to fulfil the massive hype around his career.

He’s achieved even goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, playing the majority of games down the middle.

Alphonso Davies (LM → LB)

With David Alaba covering the centre back position for most of this season, Alphonso Davies has had to fill in at left back.

With Alaba being considered one of the best left backs in the world, Davies has had big boots to fill – the 19-year-old has excelled and shown excellent composure.

