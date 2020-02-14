FIFA 20 Winter Refresh Cards: Top 10 Rating predictions with CONFIRMED players - Osimhen, James, Werner & more

FIFA 20's Winter Refresh is dropping TODAY!

EA confirmed the full list of 50 players receiving an upgraded FUT base card, but there are currently no ratings.

Keep reading as we predict 10 Winter Refresh cards.

Jamie Vardy (OVR 82 → 85)

It’s fair to say that Jamie Vardy is well and truly having a party this season, as he leads the race for the golden boot with a massive return of 17 goals in the Premier League this season.

Frankly, it’s hard to believe that Vardy’s original FUT card was given an 82 overall rating in this year’s game - a boost to 85 OVR would be a fair reflection of his talent.

Timo Werner (OVR 83 → 86)

Still only 23, Timo Werner is another young forward with plenty of interest around him. The RB Leipzig frontman has 20 goals in 21 league games this season and is on the precipice of behind labelled as a world-class striker.

If he can fire RB Leipzig to a first-ever Bundesliga title, expect him to be regarded as one of the finest on the planet… and his £68 million market value to shoot up.

Adama Traore (OVR 74 → 80)

Adama Traore has been a terrifying force in the Premier League this season - the Spaniard is known for his incredible pace and physicality, as he blisters down the right channel for Wolves.

Evidently, Traore is worthy of a rating boost, especially when you consider his physicality is currently rated a measly 75. In addition, Adama has proven his shooting and dribbling abilities are above his current rating.

Erling Braut Haaland (OVR 73 → 78)

There were plenty of potential suitors for the Leeds born Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, but it was German giants Borussia Dortmund who won the battle for his signature.

Haaland has started his Dortmund career with a bang, scoring eight goals so far! As a result, the Norweigan was included in TOTW 19, so his Winter Refresh is well deserved.

Daniel James (OVR 72 → 78)

Daniel James came to Man United as a relatively unknown name - it's fair to say he's exceeded expectations, scoring three times and providing six assists in the Premier League this season.

The young Welshman has played far above his original 72 rating and even earned himself a Future stars card a few weeks ago. Expect him to jump up to around 77 OVR.

Lautaro Martinez (OVR 81 → 84)

Argentine ace Lautaro Martinez has formed a deadly partnership with Romelu Lukaku this season as they have fired Inter to the top of the table. Martinez has scored 16 goals in all competitions on top of the three assists he has provided in Serie A.

Martinez is currently rated just 81 OVR! A Ratings Refresh boost to 84 overall seems more appropriate for the 22-year-old.

Andre Onana (OVR 82 → 85)

Becoming one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, Ajax may be struggling to keep hold of stopper Andre Onana for much longer.

The Cameron international has a whopping 30 clean sheets to his name this term, linking him with a summer move to Chelsea.

Jack Grealish (OVR 77 - 80)

Aston Villa haven't fared too well since being promoted to the Premier League this season, sitting one point above relegation. However, things could be far worse if it wasn't for Jack Grealish.

The English midfielder has contributed seven goals and five assists in 23 league appearances and has been Villa's stand-out player.

Victor Osimhen (OVR 74 → 79)

12 goals and four assists already this season make Victor Osimhen one of Europe’s most exciting prospects. Another player tipped for a big move, Osimhen did himself no harm by scoring against Chelsea and Valencia in the Champions League this season.

With an IF card rated 80 overall and 83-rated Ligue 1 POTM card, it is easy to see why Osimhen is getting an upgrade. The Nigerian international could receive a massive boost to 79 overall, no more than he deserves!

Martin Odegaard (OVR 78 → 82)

Martin Odegaard first came into the public eye when he signed for Real Madrid at just 19 years old. The young Norwegian has high expectations to live up to, but he’s started to show his talent this season whilst on loan at Real Sociedad.

Odegaard has proved himself an important member of sixth place Sociedad, contributing four goals and five assists across 20 La Liga games, so his rating refresh is expected.

