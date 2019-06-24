FIFA 20: What EA Sports will reveal at Gamescom 2019

FIFA 20 news and gameplay will be revealed at this year’s Gamescom expo in Cologne.

The annual gaming event, taking place between August

21-24, is often the convention of choice for EA to showcase more about their

flagship football title.

So, what can we expect to see?

Well, if last year is anything up go by, EA will be holding a hands-on preview with the game a couple of weeks before the expo.

Impressions and features will be embargoed until Gamescom, where the public will have their first opportunity to play the new FIFA.

FIFA 20 will once again be powered by the Frostbite Engine

Prior to that, a beta - with strict capture restrictions - will be distributed to a close-knit group of EA ‘Game Changers’ - essentially FIFA 20 influences (think BorasLegend / Castro etc).

They’ll test the game and provide feedback, giving EA as much time as possible to tweak gameplay and graphical issues.

News wise, we’ll likely see Volta Football hands on, and EA will likely shed light on Career Mode, PronClubs and Ultimate Team news.

We’ll also hear about the FIFA 20 demo - and just how long those with EA Access will get access to it for.

Great... is there anything we won’t see?

Yep. Don’t expect to hear anything about ratings.

Typically EA caveat all content with ‘FIFA 19 ratings used’. Why? This is

because from PR perspective, ratings provide an easy way of building momentum

ahead of release.

EA’s main PR agency - Clifford French - will, once again, start distributing ratings to select media under embargo as release date nears. These will cover a number of player positions - from strikers, to midfielders, to goalkeepers and defenders.

FIFA 19 was a hit and miss with the community so EA will want to come back with a bang

Anything else you need to know?

EA Sports are very consistent with their release dates, and once again the final Friday in September will mark the full release of FIFA 20. This year, that will be Friday, 27 September 2019, but we can expect types of early access too.

The Standard Edition of the game costs £54.99 on PC and £59.99 on PS4 and Xbox One. By pre-ordering you will receive up to three FIFA 20 Ultimate Team rare gold packs (one per week for three weeks), choose one of five mid-version ICON items for five FUT matches and special Edition FUT Kits.

Remember you can read more about the new game in our huge FIFA 20 explainer.

Oh, and you can find more about the Gamescom 2019 schedule here