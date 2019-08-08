FIFA 20: West Ham player ratings predictions - Fornals, Haller, Anderson & more

Manuel Pellegrini and Mario Husillos have worked wonders in the transfer market so far at West Ham. The signings of Felipe Anderson, Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena and Lukasz Fabianski were all successful last season and the Hammers will hope for more of the same this summer.

Fresh off the back of winning the European Under-21 Championships, Pablo Fornals has joined the club for a modest fee. West Ham are also expected to sign two forwards before the window closes, with Salomon Rondon, Maxi Gomez and Moussa Marega on their wishlist.

Another top half finish is anticipated, but will they finish any higher? Here is how they might look on FIFA 20.

Lukasz Fabianski (OVR 80 - 82)

Position: GK

Age: 34

Country: Poland

Lukasz Fabianski enjoyed an excellent first season for West Ham, culminating with him winning Hammer of the Year 2019. The Pole's shot-stopping kept The Irons alive last season and his upgrade to an 82 overall is richly deserved.

Ryan Fredericks (OVR 73 - 75)

Position: RB

Age: 26

Country: England

After a shaky start to life in the Premier League, Ryan Fredericks returned from his injury like a man possessed. Unrecognisable from the beginning of the season, Fredericks registered a perfect 10/10 rating against Southampton according to WhoScored. The 26-year-old will see an improvement to his 73 OVR on FIFA 19, likely reaching 75 overall on FIFA 20.

Fabian Balbuena (OVR 80 - 80)

Position: CB

Age: 27

Country: Paraguay

Fabian Balbuena formed a decent partnership with Issa Diop by the end of the season and the pair will continue to be West Ham's starting centre backs. Prone to a rash tackle, Balbuena is an aggressive ball winning defender and compliments the more mobile Diop. Don't expect to see the Paraguayan's rating change on FIFA 20 as he will stay at 80 OVR.

Issa Diop (OVR 76 - 78)

Position: CB

Age: 22

Country: France

Exciting French centre back Issa Diop is a target for Man United, however West Ham are unwilling to sell the 22-year-old just one year after he joined. The 6'4" powerhouse is an athletic defender, showed by some last man tackles and blocks he made last season. Expect Diop's physical and pace stats to improve on FIFA 20 after a stellar first season in England.﻿

Arthur Masuaku (OVR 76 - 76)

Position: LB, LWB

Age: 25

Country: DR Congo

Fully fitting with the modern era, 'King Arthur' is less concerned about his defensive duties as he bombs down the left-hand side. Arthur Masuaku is as capable of the sublime as he is the ridiculous, which makes him all the more exciting to watch. Masuaku's inconsistency will see his overall stay at 76 on FIFA 20.

Declan Rice (OVR 69 - 77)

Position: CDM, CB, CM

Age: 20

Country: England

What a season Declan Rice has had. Rice has cemented his place in the starting XI at West Ham and become a firm favourite of the fans. The youngster has also forced his way into the England squad as he continues to develop into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. Rice will start FIFA 20 with a minimum 77 OVR, and it could be even higher!

Michail Antonio (OVR 78 - 78)

Position: ST, RM, LM

Age: 29

Country: England

Michail Antonio is a key member of the West Ham squad with his versatility and physicality allowing him to play many positions when required. Likely to be used on the wing, Antonio can fit into any system Pellegrini chooses and will always give everything for the team. Six goals and six assists won't be enough to get Antonio an upgrade, so he will remain a 78 OVR on FIFA 20.

Mark Noble (OVR 76 - 76)

Position: CM, CDM

Age: 32

Country: England

West Ham captain Mark Noble silenced his critics last season with some excellent displays alongside Declan Rice in midfield. His passing ability is often underrated, and he keeps this attacking West Ham side ticking. 'Mr West Ham' will stay a 76 overall on FIFA 20 as he enters the twilight of his career.

Pablo Fornals (OVR 81 - 81)

Position: CAM, LM, RM, CM

Age: 23

Country: Spain

It is no wonder West Ham fans are excited about the signing of Pablo Fornals. The attacking midfielder scored twice for Spain Under-21s as they lifted the European Championship this summer. It will be interesting to see if Pellegrini can fit both Fornals and Manuel Lanzini in the starting XI but it gives great options in attacking midfield.

Felipe Anderson (OVR 84 - 84)

Position: LM

Age: 26

Country: Brazil

Felipe Anderson's form during his first season in the Premier League was enough to earn a recall into the Brazil squad. Inconsistent at times, the 26-year-old needs to perform week in week out if he is to reach the levels that Dimitri Payet once reached before his unruly departure. Anderson will stay as an 84 overall and remains the best player in West Ham's squad.﻿

Sebastian Haller (OVR 81 - 82)

Position: ST

Age: 24

Country: France

His £36 million price tag definitely justifies his OTW card that he will receive in FIFA 20. Haller bagged 20 goals last season which was enough to see him join Pellegrini at the London Stadium. He will be an exciting prospect for the Hammers next season.

On the Bench

The Hammers have drafted in two experienced goalkeepers in Roberto (OVR 77 - 77) and David Martin (OVR 66 - 66) to provide support to Fabianski. This allowed youngster Nathan Trott to join AFC Wimbledon on loan to gain valuable first team experience.

Angelo Ogbonna (OVR 78 - 77) showed some of his best form in a West Ham shirt last season and is more than capable of stepping in when required. Big New Zealander Winston Reid (OVR 77 - 76) will be like a new signing following a string of bad injuries. Reece Oxford (OVR 68 - 67) has returned to the club, but it remains to be seen where he will ply his trade come the start of the season. Portuguese youngster Goncalo Cardosa (OVR 63)

English left back Aaron Cresswell (OVR 74 - 76) will battle once more with Masuaku for the starting berth on the left side of defence, with the Congolese favoured for his mobility. Veteran Pablo Zabaleta (OVR 76 - 76) will see less game time as his career winds down. Former Leeds fullback Sam Byram (OVR 72 - 72) is another forgotten man in East London but has been rumoured to be used as a makeweight in a deal for Salomon Rondon.

The Irons have plenty of options in central midfield, with the likes of Manuel Lanzini (OVR 81 - 80) and Jack Wilshere (OVR 80 - 79) both possessing great quality on the ball. Colombian Carlos Sanchez (OVR 77 - 77) will play backup to Rice, whilst it looks likely that Pedro Obiang will leave the club this summer. Josh Cullen (OVR 65 - 66) spent last year out on loan and could be part of the squad this year if he impresses in pre-season.

Giant Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko (OVR 80 - 80) is another player who was hampered by injury last season. The 6’3” forward showed glimpses of what he can do and will be one to watch out for in 2019/20. The versatile Robert Snodgrass (OVR 75 - 76) has signed a new contract with West Ham and is an important squad player capable of contributing in the first team. Youngster Grady Diangana (OVR 65 - 65) is likely to feature sporadically from the bench as he did not nail down a place in the squad.

